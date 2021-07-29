Here’s where former Wisconsin Badgers stand entering the NBA draft

Trice joins Potter in the wait for NBA deals after working out with two NBA teams and competing in the Tampa Bay Pro Combine. He averaged 17.8 points on 55% shooting and led the tournament with 6.8 assists per game. He also was named to the all-tournament team.

The 25-year-old has worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings. He said they were great experiences but an “extremely hard” hour of practice with all eyes on him.

Trice said that he plans to pursue his NBA chances as hard as he can during his first year of professional eligibility, even if that means passing on an international deal.

“I know where I stand in the draft … with my age,” Trice said. “The draft is often for younger guys. I see myself being on a G-League team and working my way up to a roster spot. I know that I’m a well-polished veteran guard, and I’m going to use that to my advantage.”

