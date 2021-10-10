 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here’s what Greg Gard, Brad Davison and Tyler Wahl had to say about Wisconsin’s 8 newcomers
0 Comments
topical alert top story
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL | MEDIA DAYS

Here’s what Greg Gard, Brad Davison and Tyler Wahl had to say about Wisconsin’s 8 newcomers

  • 0
Big Ten Media Days Basketball

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl speaks Friday during the Big Ten basketball media days in Indianapolis.

 Michael Conroy, Associated Press

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard said Friday everyone keeps asking him who he’s going to start this season. 

His answer? He doesn’t know. The team is only seven practices in. 

Gard has eight new players on his team — three transfers and five freshmen. He’s not focused on who will be the starting point guard. He is focused on teaching them UW basketball terminology, learning their strengths and weaknesses and going over some key Badgers history. 

The team had a media training session last week. As he was going over some of the basics, Gard learned that the freshmen didn’t know why it was called the Kohl Center. They didn't know who Herb Kohl, the former U.S. Senator and UW graduate the arena is named after, was. 

Jonathan Davis and Tyler Wahl make their debuts as Badgers men's basketball's newest leaders

Gard changed his strategy for that day and the time was turned into an educational session on why places around campus are called what they are and the people who turned UW into a successful program instead of focusing on how to answer tough questions from the media. 

He’s teaching history, ball screen defense, transition defense and is genuinely back to basics. He said he was excited to get back to Madison for practice after his media appearances were over Friday because he’s learning something new each day. 

“The key right now is can we become more and more consistent?” Gard said. “Can we take a step forward every day? Do we retain what we learned yesterday and carry forward to tomorrow?” 

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach talks about the new additions to the Badgers' roster on Friday at Big Ten media days in Indianapolis.

The group of newcomers is highlighted by freshman guard Chucky Hepburn. Fifth-year senior guard Brad Davison said Hepburn already has shown great ball handling and an “impressive” defensive presence. 

Davison said he’s appreciated Hepburn’s focus on defense, especially since that’s one of the difficult things to adapt to in college basketball, and that Hepburn is an unselfish player who wants to pass the ball. 

“He's picking up guys early,” Davison said. “He's trying to control the pace of play. He's trying to speed them up and trying to get them to play at an uncomfortable speed. That really starts you at an advantage and you're kind of playing downhill defensively.”

Gard said both Hepburn and freshman guard Lorne Bowman are in consideration to start at point guard. 

Transfers Chris Vogt, Jahcobi Neath and Isaac Lindsey are bringing experience and maturity. 

Vogt transferred from the University of Cincinnati to use his extra year of eligibility at UW. The 7-foot forward will play in the Badgers’ center rotation alongside Steven Crowl and Ben Carlson. 

“He's just another good fit,” junior forward Tyler Wahl said. “It's nice to have an older big body that's seen a lot and been around for a while."

University of Wisconsin men's basketball players Tyler Wahl, Brad Davison and Jonathan Davis speak to the media Friday at Big Ten media days in Indianapolis.

Freshman forward Markus Ilver came to the Badgers from Estonia and is bringing with him the experience of playing in an elite European league. Gard praised Ilver’s — and freshman forward Matthew Mors’ — intelligence on the court and said he understands the schemes the coaches are teaching. 

Davison said Ilver is talented offensively and can stretch the floor. 

Finally there’s Chris Hodges. He missed his senior year of high school basketball because of the pandemic and not wanting to risk his family’s health. He hasn’t played organized basketball in almost two years, so Gard said he’s been playing a bit of catch up.

“I'm excited to see how they grow and develop because I think the potential is really good,” Gard said “But we have to go produce or we have to play and try to perform at a high level.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics