Here are the punishments the Big Ten handed down after Michigan-Wisconsin men's basketball altercation

Junior guard Jahcobi Neath was the lone University of Wisconsin men’s basketball player or coach to receive a suspension when the Big Ten Conference announced its punishments Monday following Sunday’s fight at the Kohl Center.

Neath is suspended for one game and won’t play against Minnesota on Wednesday for his role in the altercation after UW's 77-63 win over Michigan. UW coach Greg Gard did not receive a suspension but was fined $10,000 for violating “the conference’s sportsmanship policy.”

Michigan coach Juwan Howard and Wolverines players Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II also were suspended. Howard, who struck UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face during the altercation, won’t coach in Michigan’s five remaining regular-season games and was fined $40,000.

Diabate and Williams were suspended for one game and won’t play in Michigan's matchup with Rutgers on Wednesday.

“Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel and Wisconsin Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. Our expectation is that the incident (Sunday) will provide our coaches and student-athletes with the opportunity to reflect, learn and move forward in a manner that demonstrates decorum and leadership on and off of the court.”

Michigan also issued a statement, which confirmed the university’s acceptance of the disciplinary actions. Howard has been suspended without pay effective immediately and all parties will meet to make a final decision before the Big Ten tournament and any postseason participation.

"Today's disciplinary actions underscore the seriousness with which we take the incident that unfolded on Sunday,” Manuel said. “Simply put, there is no room at U-M for the behavior we saw. We will learn from this incident as a department, work to improve ourselves while operating under a spotlight and move forward in a positive light."

The Wolverines will be led by associate head coach Phil Martelli during Howard’s suspension. Director of basketball operations Chris Hunter will serve as the third assistant while Howard is away.

"After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many,” Howard said in the statement. “I am truly sorry. I am offering my sincerest apology to my players and their families, my staff, my family and the Michigan fans around the world. I would like to personally apologize to Wisconsin's Assistant Coach Joel Krabbenhoft and his family, too. Lastly, I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride. I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes. I will learn from my mistake and this mistake will never happen again. No excuses!”

While Howard extended apologies to Krabbenhoft, the release misspelled his name, referring to the UW assistant coach as “Joel” rather than Joe.

This announcement comes a day after a fight broke out following UW’s win over Michigan. Gard and Howard had a heated exchange in the handshake line. The conversation got so animated that players, assistant coaches and other personnel soon also became involved.

Neath, Diabate and Williams could be seen in video throwing punches, which likely led to their suspensions.

Neath averages 1.8 points per game.

