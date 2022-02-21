Here are the punishments the Big Ten handed down after Michigan-Wisconsin men's basketball altercation

Junior guard Jahcobi Neath was the lone University of Wisconsin men’s basketball player or coach to receive a suspension when the Big Ten Conference announced its punishments Monday following Sunday’s fight at the Kohl Center.
Neath is suspended for one game and won’t play against Minnesota on Wednesday for his role in the altercation after UW's 77-63 win over Michigan. UW coach Greg Gard did not receive a suspension but was fined $10,000 for violating “the conference’s sportsmanship policy.”
Michigan coach Juwan Howard and Wolverines players Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II also were suspended. Howard, who struck UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face during the altercation, won’t coach in Michigan’s five remaining regular-season games and was fined $40,000.
Diabate and Williams were suspended for one game and won’t play in Michigan's matchup with Rutgers on Wednesday.
“Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel and Wisconsin Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. Our expectation is that the incident (Sunday) will provide our coaches and student-athletes with the opportunity to reflect, learn and move forward in a manner that demonstrates decorum and leadership on and off of the court.”
People are also reading…
Michigan also issued a statement, which confirmed the university’s acceptance of the disciplinary actions. Howard has been suspended without pay effective immediately and all parties will meet to make a final decision before the Big Ten tournament and any postseason participation.
"Today's disciplinary actions underscore the seriousness with which we take the incident that unfolded on Sunday,” Manuel said. “Simply put, there is no room at U-M for the behavior we saw. We will learn from this incident as a department, work to improve ourselves while operating under a spotlight and move forward in a positive light."
The Wolverines will be led by associate head coach Phil Martelli during Howard’s suspension. Director of basketball operations Chris Hunter will serve as the third assistant while Howard is away.
"After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many,” Howard said in the statement. “I am truly sorry. I am offering my sincerest apology to my players and their families, my staff, my family and the Michigan fans around the world. I would like to personally apologize to Wisconsin's Assistant Coach Joel Krabbenhoft and his family, too. Lastly, I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride. I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes. I will learn from my mistake and this mistake will never happen again. No excuses!”
While Howard extended apologies to Krabbenhoft, the release misspelled his name, referring to the UW assistant coach as “Joel” rather than Joe.
This announcement comes a day after a fight broke out following UW’s win over Michigan. Gard and Howard had a heated exchange in the handshake line. The conversation got so animated that players, assistant coaches and other personnel soon also became involved.
Neath, Diabate and Williams could be seen in video throwing punches, which likely led to their suspensions.
Neath averages 1.8 points per game.
Badgers fans on Twitter vent after ugly finish to Wisconsin men's basketball's win over Michigan
An he will be
Great win. Johnny dominant in the second half. And Juwan Howard should be suspended— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 20, 2022
Homegrown talent
Five #Badgers in double figures. Some programs don't recruit their #FabFive, they develop them.— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) February 20, 2022
Could this have been the blueprint for how to handle the mis-matches inside and get the balance they need for a successful next month-plus to the season?
Doing it their way
They listened, they learned. The best second 1/2 this season 4 the Badgers. They played the D like only they can play it and it worked big time. The whole team had a say in shooting 50% 4 the game. Fun game to see. Badgers, keep the chip and stay in control.— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) February 20, 2022
Spoiling the fun
Another slow pace victory by the Badgers. Can the media stop with this narrative. Game ends in a fight? So much for the memories of Michael Finley Day.— mike kerry (@BadgerMike) February 20, 2022
That escalated quickly
A solid win with an.....unexpected finish.— David Roelke (@droelke) February 20, 2022
Past and present
It was Michael Finley's day, but it was showcase Sunday for Johnny Lottery. #ThankYou24— Corey Otis (@CoreyWOtis) February 20, 2022
More please
Johnny was on again today. It just opens up so much for the others when that happens. It was good to see Neath playing well and Carlson got like 5 rebounds in a row second half. Offensive and Defensive boards changed for the better 2nd half. That needs to continue.— rick brown (@rickbrown35) February 20, 2022
You're not alone
Was thinking this was just a really good win and then the last minute and postgame happened— Ken Chia, some guy online (@kcchia80) February 20, 2022
Stealing their thunder
Great win by the Badgers but the incident with Howard after the game is going to overshadow everything. It will be national news. Howard has to be suspended.— John Husmoe (@JohnHusmoe) February 20, 2022
How sweet it is
So happy to be dominating teams like Iowa, Michigan, and Indiana!!!! They had no remorse in running up scores on us back when we were struggling as a program, payback time B1G!!!— Thad-e-us? (@thad_us) February 20, 2022
Time will tell
Howard needs to get set down for 3-5 games and be fined $30,000-$50,000. Game on CBS to boot. Big 10 must be heavily involved. NCAA won't and this can't be a regular occurrence. Players involved need to get suspended as well.#Stockpile— Brian Stocking (@BrianStocking) February 20, 2022
Hold up just a minute
3 seed. Oh, and Juwan is about to get another timeout he won't like.— Robb Vogel (@RobbVogel) February 20, 2022
Leading by example
Only thing I’d add is to say I’m glad UW has Greg Gard as head coach. Juwan Howard was a great player but not so great a coach. He needs to do what a great coach like Tom Izzo did and take the blame for his failures and then apologize to Gard Krabbenhoft!— Larry Sexe (he/him) (@LarrySexe) February 20, 2022
Upon closer inspection
I believe it was Neath that was one of the player that threw a punch along with 2 from Michigan so I image they will get a game suspension— Mary Gigot (@mkg2590) February 20, 2022
Tale of two teams
Dominating second half by Bucky. Johnny was unstoppable and All of the guys stepped it up. One team is well coached and on the rise, and the other, well…— Jeff (@bluehighway15) February 20, 2022
It's not nothing
Well outside of what happened after the game I thought goaltending is reviewable. Not of significance but that could be the difference in a win or loss— Brian Bruhn (@bcbruhn) February 20, 2022
Madison.com
Where can I find the post game presser— Joe Devine (@joedevine87) February 20, 2022
Giving it their all
Nice all-around win. Good hustle and Davis continues to amaze.— Melissa Daniels (@MelissaMBucks) February 20, 2022
Can't stop, won't stop
Krabbenhoft still playing solid D for the Badgers!— Trent Probst (@coachprobst) February 20, 2022
Sky's the limit
Badgers can be as good as anyone when they are playing like a team— Mark Meddings (@MeddingsMark1) February 20, 2022
Live and learn
That’ll teach me to leave with a minute left in the game!— Susan Lampert Smith (@lampsmith) February 20, 2022
Short and sweet
Juggernaut!— richard kalson (@rdk1212) February 20, 2022
Blemish on a good game
It was a fantastic game especially 2nt half till the end. What a disgraceful display by Michigan coach but Badgers put on a real clinic that 2nt half. Hurray Badgers. So exciting to watch❤️— Pam Ashe (@pamashe1965) February 20, 2022
It's not how you start
2 an 3 star kids seem to be better coached then 4 and 5 star kids.— Dave rosemeyer (@DaveRosemeyer) February 20, 2022