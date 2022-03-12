 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here are the details on how to attend Wisconsin's Selection Sunday watch party with men's basketball team

Purdue Wisconsin Basketball

Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) celebrates with Jahcobi Neath (0), Tyler Wahl and Johnny Davis (1) after Hepburn hit the game-winning basket against Purdue in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 70-67. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

 Andy Manis

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s stay at the Big Ten tournament ended sooner than it hoped, but that just opened the door for a party.

UW will host a Selection Sunday watch party with the Badgers players and UW Band on campus Sunday at The Sett at Union South. The event is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. with music then a program beginning at 4:30 p.m. that will feature the players and band.

The Selection Sunday show begins at 5 p.m., and fans are invited to watch along with the Badgers players and coaches as they find out where they are headed and who they will play in the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title but fell to Michigan State in Friday's quarterfinal round of the conference tournament.

