Helpful assist: Former Badgers men's basketball student-manager helps deliver over 900 toys to children in need

Nathan Dupont gets some interesting looks from fellow shoppers when he’s standing in line at the store with hundreds of dollars’ worth of toys in his possession.

The 27-year-old Madison resident has been asked how many kids he has. Another person wondered if he worked for Santa Claus.

Dupont always apologizes for making them wait and explains that the mass purchasing is part of a charity toy drive.

“People are always really interested and just think it’s cool,” he said, “so that buys me a little bit of patience at the registers.”

What Dupont has branded the Holiday Joy Drive resulted in 921 toys valued at over $12,000 being donated to children throughout the Madison and Milwaukee areas.

For Dupont, it’s a way to make an impact in two communities that matter dearly to him. He’s a native of Hales Corner, southwest of Milwaukee, and attended Whitnall High school.

From there, Dupont came to Madison. He graduated from UW-Madison in 2016, spending two years as a student-manager with the men’s basketball program during that time. He also was an intern for the school’s Badgers Give Back community outreach program.