Heat check: Wisconsin Badgers fail Big Ten test as Michigan State Spartans continue dominance

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team had done enough over the past three weeks to at least consider what its ceiling might be this season.
Three wins over ranked opponents, including two on the road, had put the Badgers on the comfortable side of the NCAA tournament bubble, at least for now. March and the postseason are too far away to talk about anyway, so the next logical question was whether or not UW was a legitimate Big Ten title contender.
The answer, at least based on what happened Friday night? A resounding no.
Xavier Tillman scored 15 points and Cassius Winston became the Big Ten’s all-time leader in assists as No. 15 Michigan State rolled to a 67-55 victory, UW’s 12th consecutive defeat at the Breslin Center.
The Spartans (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) never trailed and led by as many as 25 points to hold on to sole possession of first place. They looked nothing like the team that lost 71-42 at Purdue on Sunday, a pasting that gave Michigan State something to prove to its home fans.
Did it ever.
“Let’s cut to the chase, Michigan State’s really good,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “So whether they won at Purdue or lost Purdue, we were coming in to play a really good team. Whether that’s extra motivation on their part, that’s for them to answer. But regardless, we were well aware of what kind of team we were going to see.”
Junior forward Nate Reuvers had 19 points and sophomore Kobe King added 10 for the Badgers (11-7, 4-3), who haven’t won here since a 68-64 overtime decision on March 2, 2004. UW had a pair of 13-0 runs in the second half against the Spartans and still lost by double digits.
Michigan State, the preseason No. 1 team in the nation, looked the part at times Friday. One big reason for that was the production it got from the complementary pieces around Winston and Tillman.
Sophomores Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown scored 13 points apiece, while freshman Rocket Watts added 11. Winston finished with six points on 3-of-12 shooting and had more turnovers (five) than assists (four), but his teammates picked up the slack.
Not to mention what the Spartans did on the other end of the court.
“We did a hell of a job defensively,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “I thought we did a damn good job covering their swing.”
The Badgers shot 35.6% overall and went 4 of 19 from 3-point range. They struggled to get open shots in the first half and during a decisive run by Michigan State in the second half, and UW didn’t knock down the good looks it did manage to find.
“At times, it felt like there were seven guys out there,” King said. “We can definitely do a better job moving off the ball and creating space, but defensively they were really good.”
UW missed 10 of its first 11 shots from the field and trailed by double digits for almost half of the opening 20 minutes. By halftime, the Badgers’ deficit had reached 15 points after they shot 29% overall and missed eight of their nine attempts from beyond the arc.
“I thought we really settled for jump shots, mid-range things,” Gard said. “This group is a group that needs to make 3s, so 1-for-9 doesn’t help to start the game.”
After its deficit grew to 19 early in the second half, UW answered with a 13-0 burst that included three 3-pointers and 11 points from Reuvers. The Badgers had a chance to get closer, but junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice missed a jumper from the right wing.
What followed was a statement by Michigan State, the defending Big Ten champion, that it’s still the boss of the conference until further notice.
The Spartans’ 24-6 run over the next 7-plus minutes included 11 points from Watts, whose ability to drain step-back 3-pointers made him unguardable. Just like that, UW’s six-point deficit had grown to 24 and the only thing left to decide was whether Winston would get the assists record.
He did, hitting Tillman for an alley-oop dunk with 6:24 left for the 817th assist of Winston’s career. That moved him past former Michigan State standout Mateen Cleaves for the most among Big Ten players.
“They really brought the energy coming off that loss,” King said of Michigan State, which finished with 19 fast-break points. “That definitely played a role in it. You could tell they were ready to play. That’s the thing in this league is that when you come off a tough loss like that, you’re really wanting to come out getting the next one and they got us.”
If there’s any consolation for the Badgers at the end of a 10-day stretch that included four games, it’s that they’ll get another shot at the Spartans on Feb. 1 at the Kohl Center.
“This is a great game to play,” Reuvers said. “You can learn a lot from it going forward. It especially should help us come postseason play. The big thing is to learn along the way so by the time March comes, we’re playing our best basketball.”
