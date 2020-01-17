Heat check: Wisconsin Badgers fail Big Ten test as Michigan State Spartans continue dominance

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team had done enough over the past three weeks to at least consider what its ceiling might be this season.

Three wins over ranked opponents, including two on the road, had put the Badgers on the comfortable side of the NCAA tournament bubble, at least for now. March and the postseason are too far away to talk about anyway, so the next logical question was whether or not UW was a legitimate Big Ten title contender.

The answer, at least based on what happened Friday night? A resounding no.

Xavier Tillman scored 15 points and Cassius Winston became the Big Ten’s all-time leader in assists as No. 15 Michigan State rolled to a 67-55 victory, UW’s 12th consecutive defeat at the Breslin Center.

The Spartans (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) never trailed and led by as many as 25 points to hold on to sole possession of first place. They looked nothing like the team that lost 71-42 at Purdue on Sunday, a pasting that gave Michigan State something to prove to its home fans.

Did it ever.