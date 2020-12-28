Heat check: Wisconsin Badgers' 5-game win streak ends as Maryland Terrapins finish strong

Nine Big Ten teams are ranked this week, and one of the five who is on the outside looking in visited the Kohl Center Monday night.

A sure win for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team? Nope.

The No. 6 Badgers found out the hard way that there’s no such thing as a gimme in the conference this season, dropping a 70-64 decision to Maryland at the Kohl Center.

UW’s offense let it down in the first half and its normally sure defense collapsed after halftime. The result was a shocking defeat that knocked the Badgers from the unbeaten ranks in the Big Ten.

Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice scored a game-high 25 points to lead UW (8-2, 2-1 Big Ten), which also got 10 from senior forward Aleem Ford.

The Badgers couldn’t overcome the fact that they allowed 38 points in the paint to the Terrapins (6-3, 1-2).

Erik Ayala scored 17 points to lead Maryland, while Aaron Wiggins had 15 and Donta Scott added 12.

The Terrapins shot 64% from the field and averaged a robust 1.44 points per possession after halftime.

Maryland went 18 of 20 on layups and dunks, while UW was 9 of 19 in that category.

