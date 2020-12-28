 Skip to main content
Heat check: Wisconsin Badgers' 5-game win streak ends as Maryland Terrapins finish strong
Heat check: Wisconsin Badgers' 5-game win streak ends as Maryland Terrapins finish strong

UW vs. Maryland

Badgers guard Trevor Anderson goes for a lose ball against Terrapins guard Aaron Wiggins in the first half of UW's 70-64 loss to Maryland Monday night at the Kohl Center in Madison. 

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Nine Big Ten teams are ranked this week, and one of the five who is on the outside looking in visited the Kohl Center Monday night.

A sure win for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team? Nope.

The No. 6 Badgers found out the hard way that there’s no such thing as a gimme in the conference this season, dropping a 70-64 decision to Maryland at the Kohl Center.

UW’s offense let it down in the first half and its normally sure defense collapsed after halftime. The result was a shocking defeat that knocked the Badgers from the unbeaten ranks in the Big Ten.

Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice scored a game-high 25 points to lead UW (8-2, 2-1 Big Ten), which also got 10 from senior forward Aleem Ford.

The Badgers couldn’t overcome the fact that they allowed 38 points in the paint to the Terrapins (6-3, 1-2).

Erik Ayala scored 17 points to lead Maryland, while Aaron Wiggins had 15 and Donta Scott added 12.

The Terrapins shot 64% from the field and averaged a robust 1.44 points per possession after halftime.

Maryland went 18 of 20 on layups and dunks, while UW was 9 of 19 in that category.

Another key stat: The Terrapins were 12 of 15 from the free throw line, while the Badgers were 8 of 15.

Maryland had a 7:32 scoring drought that extended over both halves and included 11 consecutive empty possessions. But the Terrapins scored on their next five trips up the floor and erased an eight-point deficit.

UW led 52-51 after a 3-pointer by Ford with 5:37 remaining, but Jairus Hamilton made a 3-pointer and Ayala converted a three-point play to give the Terrapins a 57-52 advantage with 4:48 left.

The Badgers pulled within 60-59 on a 3-pointer by Trice with 1:58 left, but Scott drove to the rim and scored on the next two possessions to give Maryland a five-point cushion.

UW led 28-24 at the half despite shooting 37% from the field and going 5 of 10 from the free throw line, including a pair of front-end misses by senior guard Brad Davison.

The Badgers were only 6 of 13 on shots around the rim in the opening 20 minutes.

This story will be updated.

Photos: Badgers come up short against Terrapins

