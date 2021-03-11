Heart-stopping opener: Badgers hold off furious push by Nittany Lions to kick off postseason

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team was well on its way to an easy win Thursday night that should have left it feeling good about itself.

Of course, it couldn’t be that easy for the Badgers.

After a regular season filled with frustration, UW began its postseason by nearly blowing a huge lead in the second half. Senior guard Brad Davison helped the Badgers live another day in the Big Ten tournament, with UW holding on for a 75-74 victory over Penn State in a second-round game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Senior forward Aleem Ford scored a season-high 17 points and Davison added 15 for UW (17-11), which went from ice cold to red-hot late in the first half and built a huge lead. That was enough — barely, as it turned out — for a win that will leave the Badgers with mixed emotions.

The Badgers were 0-8 against teams that finished ahead of them in the Big Ten standings this season, but they’ll get another chance to end that drought Friday night. UW will play Iowa (20-7), the No. 3 seed, in a quarterfinal at approximately 8 p.m.

Freshman guard Jonathan Davis added 10 points for the Badgers, who led by as many as 18 points in the second half. Their lead was 73-57 with 5:12 remaining after Ford hit a 3-pointer from the right corner.