Heart-stopping opener: Badgers hold off furious push by Nittany Lions to kick off postseason

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team was well on its way to an easy win Thursday night that should have left it feeling good about itself.
Of course, it couldn’t be that easy for the Badgers.
After a regular season filled with frustration, UW began its postseason by nearly blowing a huge lead in the second half. Senior guard Brad Davison helped the Badgers live another day in the Big Ten tournament, with UW holding on for a 75-74 victory over Penn State in a second-round game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Senior forward Aleem Ford scored a season-high 17 points and Davison added 15 for UW (17-11), which went from ice cold to red-hot late in the first half and built a huge lead. That was enough — barely, as it turned out — for a win that will leave the Badgers with mixed emotions.
The Badgers were 0-8 against teams that finished ahead of them in the Big Ten standings this season, but they’ll get another chance to end that drought Friday night. UW will play Iowa (20-7), the No. 3 seed, in a quarterfinal at approximately 8 p.m.
Freshman guard Jonathan Davis added 10 points for the Badgers, who led by as many as 18 points in the second half. Their lead was 73-57 with 5:12 remaining after Ford hit a 3-pointer from the right corner.
But Penn State (11-14) answered with a 17-2 run that included 10 of Sam Sessoms’ team-high 14 points.
The Nittany Lions had a chance to take the lead on their final possession, but Nate Reuvers blocked a pass from Sessoms and Davison grabbed the ball before it went out of bounds and called timeout. UW inbounded the ball safely as time expired.
The Badgers used a 23-5 run over the final 6:35 of the first half to turn an eight-point deficit into a 41-31 halftime cushion.
UW missed 15 of its first 20 shots and trailed 26-18 with less than 7 minutes remaining until halftime.
The Badgers didn’t have any empty possession of the rest of the half, scoring on nine consecutive trips up the floor. They produced 23 points during that surge, getting two 3-pointers apiece from Reuvers and Ford and another from Davison.
This story will be updated.
