The Hausers finally made it official Tuesday afternoon, and it was bad news for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
The Marquette sibling transfers are splitting up, with Sam headed to Virginia and Joey headed to Michigan State. Both players will have to sit out next season, per NCAA transfer rules. Sam will have one season of eligibility remaining, while Joey will have two.
The State Journal reported Saturday that the brothers had made their decision, and UW wasn’t their destination. A source indicated the brothers had been leaning toward playing together at UW before changing their mind last week and deciding to split up.
The Hausers had made official visits together to UW, Virginia and Michigan State.
“I’d like to thank Coach (Tony) Bennett and his staff for this unbelievable opportunity,” Sam Hauser wrote on his Twitter account. “Excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Virginia! Again thank you to Marquette University for helping me represent them in a positive way the past 3 years. I can’t wait to finish my college career in Charlottesville!”
“Proud to announce that I have committed to Michigan State University!” Joey Hauser tweeted. “Thank you to Coach (Tom) Izzo and his staff for this opportunity. Once again, thank you Marquette University for allowing me to represent them this past season. I can’t wait to take this next step in my college career!”
UW had been considered a logical spot for the Hausers to land ever since they announced on April 15 – more than six weeks — ago that they were leaving Marquette.
Unlike Michigan State and Virginia, the Badgers have plenty of available roster space. UW has only nine scholarship players on its roster, meaning it has four spots open for 2019-20.
The Badgers also had plenty of personal ties to the brothers.
UW guard Trevor Anderson played with the Hausers at Stevens Point High School. The trio helped the Panthers go 55-1 and win WIAA Division 1 state titles in 2015 and ’16. Joey Hauser helped the Panthers make it a three-peat in 2017 after Anderson and Sam Hauser had left for college.
Meanwhile, the Hausers’ father, Dave, was a teammate of Brad Davison’s father Jim at Minnesota-Duluth.
Another connection: Sam Hauser’s girlfriend, M.E. Dodge, is a member of the UW volleyball team.
But that wasn’t enough for the Badgers, who have now gone 0-for-2 in their pursuit of Joey Hauser. He turned them down back in the 2018 recruiting cycle, choosing to play with his older brother at Marquette instead.
UW didn’t offer Sam Hauser a scholarship during the 2016 recruiting cycle. He orally committed to Marquette in May of 2015, when Bo Ryan was still in charge of the program.
Sam Hauser has helped lead the Golden Eagles to victories over the Badgers each of the past two seasons. He had 13 points and 14 rebounds in Marquette’s overtime win over UW last December in Milwaukee, while Joey Hauser scored 15 points.