Hanging tough: Wisconsin Badgers' late push not enough to overtake high-powered Ohio State Buckeyes

It was more than just shots not falling that led to a loss for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, though that certainly didn’t help.

The fact of the matter is it’s nearly impossible to win while shooting 25% from 3-point range, as the No. 10 Badgers did Saturday afternoon in a 74-62 loss to No. 15 Ohio State at the Kohl Center.

UW followed a poor showing by its offense in the first half by a sloppy defensive effort after halftime. The result was a defeat that dropped the Badgers (12-4, 6-3 Big Ten) two games behind first-place Michigan.

Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell scored 16 points for the Buckeyes (12-4, 6-4), who never trailed and led by as many as 13 points in the second half. Seth Towns contributed 10 of Ohio State’s 20 bench points.

Senior forward Aleem Ford scored 13 points for UW, which also got 12 from senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice and 11 apiece from senior big men Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers.

UW finished 7 of 28 from beyond the arc but was 4 of 21 from beyond the arc until Ford got hot down the stretch.