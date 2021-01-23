Hanging tough: Wisconsin Badgers' late push not enough to overtake high-powered Ohio State Buckeyes

It was more than just shots not falling that led to a loss for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, though that certainly didn’t help.
The fact of the matter is it’s nearly impossible to win while shooting 25% from 3-point range, as the No. 10 Badgers did Saturday afternoon in a 74-62 loss to No. 15 Ohio State at the Kohl Center.
UW followed a poor showing by its offense in the first half by a sloppy defensive effort after halftime. The result was a defeat that dropped the Badgers (12-4, 6-3 Big Ten) two games behind first-place Michigan.
Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell scored 16 points for the Buckeyes (12-4, 6-4), who never trailed and led by as many as 13 points in the second half. Seth Towns contributed 10 of Ohio State’s 20 bench points.
Senior forward Aleem Ford scored 13 points for UW, which also got 12 from senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice and 11 apiece from senior big men Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers.
UW finished 7 of 28 from beyond the arc but was 4 of 21 from beyond the arc until Ford got hot down the stretch.
Ford made three 3-pointers over a span of four possessions to help UW pull within 62-58 with 4:35 remaining. He had a chance to cut into the deficit even more but missed a decent look from the left wing that would have cut Ohio State’s lead to one.
Instead, Duane Washington made two free throws and C.J. Walker made a jumper in the lane and the Buckeyes’ cushion was back to eight with 3:03 to go.
Ohio State shot 56% from the field and went 11 of 12 from the free throw line in the second half.
The Badgers trailed 32-25 after an awful offensive showing in the first half.
UW shot 33.3% overall and went 3 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half.
UW senior guard Brad Davison had a 3-pointer wiped out early in the game when official Bo Boroski called on offensive foul on him for kicking out his feet during his attempt.
This story will be updated.
