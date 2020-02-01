Hanging tough: Wisconsin Badgers edge Michigan State Spartans despite going ice cold in second half

The Badgers didn’t make a field goal the rest of the way, with their only scoring over their final 12 possessions coming on four free throws from Trice.

Michigan State pulled within 61-57 on a 3-pointer from Thomas Kithier with 4:32 left, but the Spartans didn’t score over their next six possessions.

Trice sealed the game at the line, making 1 of 2 free throws with 36.2 seconds left and two more with 26.6 seconds remaining that gave UW a 64-57 lead.

The Badgers walked into a hornets’ nest two weeks ago at Michigan State and left with the scars to prove it. Five days after being routed by 29 points at Purdue, the Spartans took it out on the visiting Badgers in a 67-55 win on Jan. 18.

This time, the Badgers were the aggressors in a building that was buzzing. And the Spartans were the ones getting stung.

UW shot 57.7% to build a 43-27 halftime lead.

Reuvers provided the initial lift, scoring 13 points in the opening 12:26 of the game. He didn’t score the rest of the half, but the Badgers’ offense didn’t slow down because Ford, Trice, Pritzl and others took turns putting the ball in the basket.