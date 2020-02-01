Hanging tough: Wisconsin Badgers edge Michigan State Spartans despite going ice cold in second half

The gut-check moment within the gut-check game came with a little over 11 minutes remaining in the game Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center.
What was once an 18-point lead early in the second half for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball game had been cut to three.
How the Badgers responded would determine if there would be one final blow in what had been a brutal week for coach Greg Gard and his program.
UW, to its credit, didn’t fold. Instead, a shorthanded lineup and its coach showed remarkable resiliency to hang on for a 64-63 win over No. 14 Michigan State.
Four days after learning that sophomore wing Kobe King was leaving the program and junior guard Brad Davison was suspended by the Big Ten for a game, the other Badgers stepped up to save a bad week from getting even worse.
Junior forward Nate Reuvers scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures, helping UW (13-9, 6-5 Big Ten) snap an eight-game losing streak to the Spartans.
Junior guard D’Mitrik Trice added 14 points and five assists for the Badgers, while junior forward Aleem Ford had 13 and senior guard Brevin Pritzl had 10.
Senior guard Cassius Winston scored 23 points to lead Michigan State (16-6, 8-3), which hadn’t lost to UW in over four years.
Rocket Watts added 16 for the Spartans, who couldn’t survive a poor performance from their second-best player. Junior forward Xavier Tillman was held to seven points after going 3 of 15 from the field, including multiple point-blank misses in the second half.
UW won despite two offensive droughts in the second half. It survived despite going the final 7:28 without a made field goal.
The Badgers led 48-30 after Trice made a deep 3-pointer with 18:50 remaining.
But UW’s only points over the next 14 possessions came on a jumper in the paint by Trevor Anderson. Meanwhile, Winston scored seven points during a 17-2 run that helped Michigan State pull within 50-47 with 11:24 left.
After taking a deep breath during a media timeout, UW got back to getting stops on defense and finally starting making shots on the other end. It answered with a 7-0 burst, including a 3-pointer from Ford, to restore its double-digit lead. Another bomb from Ford gave the Badgers a 60-49 lead with 7:28 left.
The Badgers didn’t make a field goal the rest of the way, with their only scoring over their final 12 possessions coming on four free throws from Trice.
Michigan State pulled within 61-57 on a 3-pointer from Thomas Kithier with 4:32 left, but the Spartans didn’t score over their next six possessions.
Trice sealed the game at the line, making 1 of 2 free throws with 36.2 seconds left and two more with 26.6 seconds remaining that gave UW a 64-57 lead.
The Badgers walked into a hornets’ nest two weeks ago at Michigan State and left with the scars to prove it. Five days after being routed by 29 points at Purdue, the Spartans took it out on the visiting Badgers in a 67-55 win on Jan. 18.
This time, the Badgers were the aggressors in a building that was buzzing. And the Spartans were the ones getting stung.
UW shot 57.7% to build a 43-27 halftime lead.
Reuvers provided the initial lift, scoring 13 points in the opening 12:26 of the game. He didn’t score the rest of the half, but the Badgers’ offense didn’t slow down because Ford, Trice, Pritzl and others took turns putting the ball in the basket.
Michigan State shot 33.3% in the opening half. Watts made three 3-pointers, but his teammates were a combined 1 of 7 from beyond the arc.
