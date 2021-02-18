Hammered at home: Wisconsin Badgers drop second straight game as Luka Garza powers Iowa Hawkeyes

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team dug a hole Thursday night and couldn’t get out.
The Badgers would nearly climb out of it only to have Iowa shovel another load of dirt on top of them.
The result was another demoralizing defeat for No. 21 UW, this one a 77-62 decision at the Kohl Center that gave the Badgers their first two-game losing streak of the season.
Senior center Luka Garza scored a game-high 30 points and junior forward Joe Wieskamp added 17 for the No. 11 Hawkeyes (16-6, 10-5 Big Ten). Iowa shot 63.2% from 3-point range, with Wieskamp and Garza going a combined 9 of 12 from beyond the arc.
Senior center Micah Potter led the Badgers with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while senior guard Brad Davison added 15.
Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice added 15 points and nine assists for UW (15-8, 9-7), but he went only 3 of 15 from the field.
The Badgers opened the game by going 4 of 30 from the field and missed 11 of 12 shots at one point late in the game. They shot 30.0% overall and went 8 of 36 on 2-point shots, including 5 of 16 near the rim.
UW trailed by as many as 16 points early in the second half before making a comeback.
Davison made a 3-pointer to complete a 19-6 run that cut Iowa’s lead to 49-46 with 9:16 remaining.
After Garza scored on a three-point play and Jack Nunge banked in a 3-pointer, Davison followed with two more 3-pointers sandwiched around one by Wieskamp to cut the Badgers’ deficit to 58-52.
But Iowa turned to its two best players to finish off the Badgers.
Wieskamp made a 3-pointer from the right wing and Garza added five points — including a 3-pointer — to spark a 13-2 run that put the game out of reach.
Garza had 17 points by halftime, including three 3-pointers, to help Iowa build a 36-27 lead.
UW missed 26 of its first 30 shots, going 1 of 18 on 2-point shots during that stretch.
The Badgers scored 13 points in the opening 14:15 of the game and 14 over the final 5:45 of the first half. They cut their deficit to six, but sophomore CJ Fredrick made a 3-pointer just before halftime and Iowa scored the first seven points of the second half to build a 43-27 cushion.
This story will be updated.