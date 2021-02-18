Hammered at home: Wisconsin Badgers drop second straight game as Luka Garza powers Iowa Hawkeyes

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team dug a hole Thursday night and couldn’t get out.

The Badgers would nearly climb out of it only to have Iowa shovel another load of dirt on top of them.

The result was another demoralizing defeat for No. 21 UW, this one a 77-62 decision at the Kohl Center that gave the Badgers their first two-game losing streak of the season.

Senior center Luka Garza scored a game-high 30 points and junior forward Joe Wieskamp added 17 for the No. 11 Hawkeyes (16-6, 10-5 Big Ten). Iowa shot 63.2% from 3-point range, with Wieskamp and Garza going a combined 9 of 12 from beyond the arc.

Senior center Micah Potter led the Badgers with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while senior guard Brad Davison added 15.

Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice added 15 points and nine assists for UW (15-8, 9-7), but he went only 3 of 15 from the field.

The Badgers opened the game by going 4 of 30 from the field and missed 11 of 12 shots at one point late in the game. They shot 30.0% overall and went 8 of 36 on 2-point shots, including 5 of 16 near the rim.

UW trailed by as many as 16 points early in the second half before making a comeback.