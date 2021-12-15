Guard Johnny Davis out for Wisconsin's game with Nicholls State due to illness

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is missing yet another player due to a non-COVID related illness. Sophomore guard Johnny Davis will miss Wednesday’s game against Nicholls State.
It’s the third consecutive game a Badgers player has missed due to sickness. Jahcobi Neath, Markus Ilver and Lorne Bowman II missed the Dec. 8 game against Indiana. Bowman and sophomore forward Carter Gilmore were out for the team’s loss to Ohio State on Saturday.
This is the second game this season that Davis has missed. He was out with a lower body injury for UW’s first loss against Providence on Nov. 15.
Davis is the team’s leading scorer with 20.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
Badgers fans on Twitter see reasons for optimism after Wisconsin's loss at Ohio State
Mistaken identity
Badgers look like a 10th place Big Ten team today. But they are better than that.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) December 11, 2021
All things considered ...
Yes, good point.— Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) December 11, 2021
Hitting a brick Wahl
Young team, most of them really only 2nd true road game. They go as Wahl go, he’s 0-14 from 3. Carlson/Crawl have to play with more confidence. Need that 3rd scorer or have 3 guys chip in 8-10 pts each.— ChazB (@chazb33) December 11, 2021
Offensive help wanted
Can’t get away with shooting poorly from the field. Catches up to you against the good teams. No answer for Liddell down low.. Will be a problem for them missing a talented big guy size wise / experience wise all year. Need more help scoring besides Davis and Brad.— Paul Bergum (@paul_bergum) December 11, 2021
Taking on a tall task
He was tasked with guarding Liddell, which is not an enviable assignment. Not surprised he struggled offensively knowing how hard he was going to have to work on defense.— Taylor Valentine (@TaylorValen9) December 11, 2021
Running on empty
The Indiana comeback seemed to take everything out of the team. Couldn’t shoot, out-rebounded, and EJ Liddell is going to be playing at the next level. Tyler Wahl has to work on his outside shot. Just ran out of gas.— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) December 11, 2021
Dial it down a notch
He’s rushing his shot. Needs to slow down. Especially when he usually isn’t contested.— Bob Schneider (@b_schneids) December 11, 2021
Missing the mark
Pretty apparent that we need at least a little scoring beyond Davis(on)s. It can go nowhere but up but the concerning thing is some of those 3s attempts by the others aren’t even close— Fred Hillman (@fredhillman) December 11, 2021
Not time to panic
Um….Probably need to improve the 3 point shooting and rebounding…not worried.— aarondentz (@aarondentz) December 11, 2021
Going it alone
I thought they learned the lesson that if they play as a team for 40 minutes they could be really good. Apparently though they decided the lesson was J. Davis can do it all himself. Everyone else gets a great seat to watch.— Aben Glibb (@AbenGlibb) December 11, 2021
Three's company
Badly need a third scorer; how many misses at the rim; deadly scoring droughts.— Mr. Fairway (@MrFairwayGolf) December 11, 2021
Learning a valuable lesson
Awful shooting and rebounding— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) December 11, 2021
Only JD and Davison and Vogt came to play on offense - Wahl and Crowl were especially awful
So many open shots missed, so many bunnies missed
We had no answer for Liddell
We lost to a better team, but looked dreadful doing it
Learn & move on
Let's shelve the crystal ball
10 games in and looking to next year makes 0 sense.— Max Cordio (@CordioMax) December 11, 2021
Could've been worse
At least they kept the loss under 20 points.— Melissa Daniels (@MelissaMBucks) December 11, 2021
Still ahead of the curve
Big Ten is tough. Road is tougher. Shooting will definitely be an issue this season though. But this team has performed so far beyond my expectations, I can’t be upset with this clunker.— Bob (@ajnate) December 11, 2021
Nothing to see here
Team is a million miles ahead of where they should be. Big Ten road game. It happens. Next.— Adam (@asb613) December 11, 2021
Right on track
Hard to win on the road. They’ll be fine. .500 in the Big Ten won’t make me upset.— Mitchell Gauger (@MitchellGauger) December 11, 2021
Reality check
Probably not the worst loss to have early in the season. Knock them down a ring or two, as they have been flying high for a while.— Ryan Peterson (@ryan_peterson07) December 11, 2021
Full house beats one pair
Well when u only have 2 good players what else u think is gonna happen— Jodi Ralston (@jralston29) December 11, 2021
Comes with the territory
Young team. Not worried. They will have more ups than downs.— CT Grant (@Ctg2223) December 11, 2021
Big concerns
Not upset at a loss, since flu bug + road game + emotional last win signaled let down.— Nick P Bassill (@NickPBassill) December 11, 2021
However ... bigs gave us *nothing*, and that's a problem going forward. Outrebonded 49-28, OSU 23-39 from 2, and Crowl/Vogt/Carlson gave us just 8 points. Crowl makes Reuvers look athletic.
Just part of the process
There will be games like this. As I said after Indiana, some needs to be the third scorer. Vogt could be him, but needs to make the shots he gets consistently.— Bill Goman (@WibadgerfanBill) December 11, 2021
Centers of attention
Gotta get more out of our centers, can't be getting out rebounded that bad and only get like 10pts.— Jake Manser (@jake_manser) December 11, 2021
No need to worry
We’re young. There’re will me more days like this. Crowl has to grow and be more aggressive. He’s the missing link. He has to spread the floor. When that happens the other guys not named Davis will flourish as well. Not worried at all.— Dan Kurek (@danielwkurek) December 11, 2021
Easing up a bit
Obviously need guys to hit shots. Tapping the breaks.— Brian Hipp (@Brianhipp) December 11, 2021