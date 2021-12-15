 Skip to main content
Guard Johnny Davis out for Wisconsin's game with Nicholls State due to illness
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Guard Johnny Davis out for Wisconsin's game with Nicholls State due to illness

Indiana Wisconsin Basketball (copy)

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) will miss Wednesday's game against Nicholls State due to an illness.

 ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Badgers' Johnny Davis was named the Maui Invitational MVP after averaging more than 23 points over three games.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is missing yet another player due to a non-COVID related illness. Sophomore guard Johnny Davis will miss Wednesday’s game against Nicholls State.

It’s the third consecutive game a Badgers player has missed due to sickness. Jahcobi Neath, Markus Ilver and Lorne Bowman II missed the Dec. 8 game against Indiana. Bowman and sophomore forward Carter Gilmore were out for the team’s loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

This is the second game this season that Davis has missed. He was out with a lower body injury for UW’s first loss against Providence on Nov. 15.

Davis is the team’s leading scorer with 20.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

