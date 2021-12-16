'Gritty not pretty': Wisconsin players step up in absence of Johnny Davis to beat Nicholls State

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard decided an hour and fifteen minutes before the game that the team’s leading scorer, Johnny Davis, was too sick to play.
Davis is averaging 20.9 points per game and UW had lost the one other game he’s missed this season. The Badgers were down by as many as 12 points against Nicholls State on Wednesday, but multiple UW players stepped up to fill the void and secure a 71-68 win at the Kohl Center.
Junior guard Jahcobi Neath entered the starting lineup for his first UW start. He finished with seven points, seven rebounds and two assists, all career-high marks for Neath. He had scored a total of seven points this season entering Wednesday’s game.
Neath found himself in early foul trouble, picking up his third with 4:12 left in the first half, but he spent almost 27 minutes on the court while grabbing rebounds to create opportunities for himself and his teammates. Freshman Chucky Hepburn missed a 3-point shot, but Neath tipped the ball in to put the Badgers up by seven points with 2:25 left.
“I think there's a lot more he can bring us too, but especially the defensive end rebounding, offensive end rebounding, those little plays and playing hard,” Brad Davison said after the game. “It's so valuable to a team, especially when we were struggling a little bit. We had a lot of guys really step up and gave us that spark.”
Chris Vogt had another banner game in which he scored nine points and led the Badgers in rebounding alongside Neath with seven.
Vogt was pivotal in the play that led up to UW taking the lead in the second half. Freshman guard Lorne Bowman drove to the basket, drawing a foul from Nicholls State’s Ryghe Lyons to put the Badgers in the bonus. Bowman missed the free throw, but Vogt grabbed the offensive rebound and got fouled while converting a layup for an and-1 opportunity.
Vogt missed his free throw and Neath grabbed the rebound. Neath missed the following shot, but Vogt grabbed another offensive rebound and made a layup to tie the game on the Badgers’ four-point possession.
With the momentum in the Badgers’ favor, the Colonels missed their next shot and Bowman found Carlson down low for a layup to tie the game with 12:21 left.
“I just felt like we were kind of dead in the water,” Vogt said. “We didn't have very good energy the first half and talked about it and halftime like, what we needed to fix. We all came together and decided what we needed to do. You tighten up defensively and share the ball offensively. I just wanted to try to give a spark in the second half any way I could.”
Davison is the only other UW player besides Davis with a double-digit scoring average and he led the team with 19 against the Colonels. Junior forward Tyler Wahl scored 12 points to go with four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Hepburn also added nine points to make it five Badgers players to score nine or more points.
UW went on a 16-0 run in the second half, turning a 35-46 deficit into a 51-46 lead over a span of 6:02. The Badgers made eight consecutive defensive stops during that run.
Nicholls State was in early foul trouble in the second half, putting the Badgers in the bonus for all of crunch time. Eight of 10 UW players who played in Wednesday’s game got to the charity stripe as the Badgers shot a season-high 27 free throws, going 17-for-27 overall.
“We have a little saying in the locker room, ‘gritty not pretty,’” UW coach Greg Gard said. “Good teams find a way when things aren’t going well. We knew that coming in we were gonna have to play well, and then you battle the other things. It's part of why they call it a team. We had to have other guys step up. But I think the biggest thing was the effort, the energy on the glass and the defensive end, was able to ignite us a little bit and get us going.”