'Gritty not pretty': Wisconsin players step up in absence of Johnny Davis to beat Nicholls State

“I think there's a lot more he can bring us too, but especially the defensive end rebounding, offensive end rebounding, those little plays and playing hard,” Brad Davison said after the game. “It's so valuable to a team, especially when we were struggling a little bit. We had a lot of guys really step up and gave us that spark.”

Chris Vogt had another banner game in which he scored nine points and led the Badgers in rebounding alongside Neath with seven.

Vogt was pivotal in the play that led up to UW taking the lead in the second half. Freshman guard Lorne Bowman drove to the basket, drawing a foul from Nicholls State’s Ryghe Lyons to put the Badgers in the bonus. Bowman missed the free throw, but Vogt grabbed the offensive rebound and got fouled while converting a layup for an and-1 opportunity.

Vogt missed his free throw and Neath grabbed the rebound. Neath missed the following shot, but Vogt grabbed another offensive rebound and made a layup to tie the game on the Badgers’ four-point possession.

With the momentum in the Badgers’ favor, the Colonels missed their next shot and Bowman found Carlson down low for a layup to tie the game with 12:21 left.