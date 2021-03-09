Greg Gard's defense of Brad Davison 'lit a fire under' Badgers men's basketball team

Trice was asked about Davison’s reaction to Gard’s comments.

“Brad was honestly ecstatic that Coach went above and beyond of what he expected Coach to do, and he’s continuing to fight for it now and Brad sees that,” Trice said. “He’s been smiling and happy. Even after the game, he gave a little talk to us even before Coach even said anything to the media. Brad’s attitude has been at an all-time high. He’s continued to be Brad, and that’s who he is: an uplifting, enthusiastic kind of guy.”

Trice said he was personally inspired by what Gard said in defense of Davison.

“I had to tell him personally that I really appreciated it and I thanked him for that because that really shows that he cares for the players, cares for this team and it really lit a fire under us even after the game,” Trice said. “We could have went out there and played Iowa again right after the game once Coach was talking about those things and we saw on social media the things that he was saying in the postgame conference.

“It just lit a fire under us and I think we’re excited. We came with a lot of passion (Tuesday) in practice and it was a really good day. We’re just going to continue to use that momentum to push us forward and continue to play for one another.”