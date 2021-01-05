Greg Gard says he wasn't comfortable having Badgers men's basketball team play at Penn State

When asked how his program has been able to avoid any outbreaks, Gard joked that he didn’t want to be jinxed. He credited his veteran team — the core of the rotation includes six seniors — with making good decisions.

“I think our guys have taken responsibility, for the most part,” said Gard, who has stressed to players and other members of the program the importance of avoiding large groups, washing their hands often and wearing masks around friends and family members who are visiting. “We can control their athletic bubble. We can’t control their social bubble, but I think our guys have been responsible.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“But we’re only as good as the day we’re in. It can all change and I’ve said all along this thing, you can’t outrun it. It’s hard, you’re not going to trick it. It’s kind of like oxygen, it’s everywhere and you just have to be really careful to try to be conscious of where you’re at and who you’re around and those things. So far, so good.”

The NCAA announced earlier this week that it would hold the entire NCAA tournament in the state of Indiana, a move Gard said he supports. He said he “can’t think of a better place to put it than” the Indianapolis area.