Greg Gard challenges Badgers' toughness after Wisconsin falls to Rutgers to remain winless on road

But the Badgers led for only 71 seconds in the game. Baker scored five points during an 11-2 run that helped Rutgers grab the lead for good early in the second half, and Gard never seemed to find the right lineup to fix the rebounding issue.

Freshman forward Tyler Wahl, who provided a spark in the first half, only played 2:44 after halftime. At one point, Ron Harper Jr. ripped a rebound out of Wahl’s hands, scored on a putback while being fouled and completed the three-point play.

But that wasn’t the only example of Rutgers showing more fight than the Badgers. Junior forward Aleem Ford had only one rebound in 21 minutes, King had only three in 33 minutes and 6-11 junior forward Nate Reuvers finished with five in 28 minutes. Rather than point the fingers at the three biggest players in UW’s starting lineup, Anderson said the guards needed to do a better job of crashing the glass.

“I searched a lot trying to find combinations,” Gard said, “first to take care of the ball and then to try to keep them off the glass.”

Even with all the difficulty it had with turnovers and keeping Rutgers off the glass, UW still was in the game down the stretch. Reuvers saved a terrible possession by banking in a deep 3-pointer to cut Rutgers’ lead to 63-60 with 2:04 left, giving the Badgers some hope.