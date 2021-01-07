 Skip to main content
Going the distance: Wisconsin Badgers weather Indiana Hoosiers' best effort in double-overtime thriller
Going the distance: Wisconsin Badgers weather Indiana Hoosiers' best effort in double-overtime thriller

D'Mitrik Trice - UW vs. Indiana

Senior guard D'Mitrik Trice led the Badgers in scoring with 21 points as they defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 80-73 Thursday night at the Kohl Center in Madison. 

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

It took two overtimes and an offensive spark from an unlikely source, but the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team survived Thursday night.

Sophomore forward Tyler Wahl made two 3-pointers in a dominant second extra session that helped UW produce an 80-73 victory over Indiana at the Kohl Center.

Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice finished with 21 points, senior center Nate Reuvers added 14 and Wahl had 12 for UW (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten).

Sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 23 points for the Hoosiers (7-5, 2-3), who lost for the 18th consecutive time at the Kohl Center.

Al Durham had 15 and Jerome Hunter added 12 for Indiana, which was playing without one of its best players, Armaan Franklin, who was out with an ankle injury.

Indiana’s athleticism gave the Badgers fits after halftime — much like Maryland’s did in a UW home loss less than two weeks earlier — and the Hoosiers finished with 44 points in the paint.

But UW’s defense was better down the stretch in the second half and in both overtime periods.

The Badgers led 71-70 when Wahl made a 3-pointer from the left corner. The next time down the court, he made one from the left wing to give UW a 77-70 lead and Trice made it a nine-point cushion with a basket off a drive.

Game over.

Up until that point, Wahl was 2 of 9 from 3-point range this season and 8 of 37 from beyond the arc for his career.

After Trice made a 3-pointer to give the Badgers a 67-66 lead with 1:03 left in the first overtime, Durham answered with a three-point play on the other end to put the Hoosiers in front 69-67 with 26.4 seconds remaining.

Trice tied it with a step-back jumper from the free throw line with 11.6 seconds left and Indiana called a timeout to set up one final play. UW got a stop when Brad Davison tied up Durham.

The Badgers led 48-42 in the second half after Reuvers scored in the paint, but Indiana answered with a 14-2 run.

Jackson-Davis had a three-point play during the burst and also kicked out to Jerome Hunter for the 3-pointer that put the Hoosiers in front to complete an 8-0 burst that gave the Hoosiers a 50-48 lead with 8:02 left.

UW freshman guard Jonathan Davis tied it with two free throws, but Durham, Jackson-Davis and Rob Phinisee scored in the paint on consecutive trips to give the Hoosiers a 56-50 lead with 5:57 remaining.

Trice stopped the bleeding with a free throw and Wahl turned a steal into a dunk to give the Badgers some life. Reuvers made two free throws and, the next time down the floor, scored on a hook shot to give the Badgers a 57-56 lead with 2:45 left.

After a 3-pointer by Phinisee helped Indiana regain the lead, Trice made two free throws to tie it at 59 with 1:03 remaining.

Jackson-Davis drove the baseline and found a cutting Hunter for a dunk that put Indiana in front 61-59 with 42.3 seconds left, but Trice made a floater to tie it with 21.1 seconds to go.

After an Indiana timeout, Jackson-Davis drove to the rim against Reuvers but couldn’t get his shot to fall and Davis grabbed the rebound to force overtime.

UW senior forward Aleem Ford had eight points and two assists during a 14-0 run that helped the Badgers build a 23-11 lead with 6:50 remaining in the first half. In addition to a pair of 3-pointers and a basket in transition, Ford found Micah Potter and Trice for baskets during the surge.

Indiana needed someone to step up in the backcourt with Franklin out and, at least late in the first half, it was Anthony Leal. The freshman guard made 3-pointers on back-to-back trips down the floor — the second, an off-balance shot from the left wing late with the shot clock winding down, ruined a solid defensive possession by UW — to help the Hoosiers keep the game from getting out of hand.

This story will be updated.

