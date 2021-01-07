Going the distance: Wisconsin Badgers weather Indiana Hoosiers' best effort in double-overtime thriller

Game over.

Up until that point, Wahl was 2 of 9 from 3-point range this season and 8 of 37 from beyond the arc for his career.

After Trice made a 3-pointer to give the Badgers a 67-66 lead with 1:03 left in the first overtime, Durham answered with a three-point play on the other end to put the Hoosiers in front 69-67 with 26.4 seconds remaining.

Trice tied it with a step-back jumper from the free throw line with 11.6 seconds left and Indiana called a timeout to set up one final play. UW got a stop when Brad Davison tied up Durham.

The Badgers led 48-42 in the second half after Reuvers scored in the paint, but Indiana answered with a 14-2 run.

Jackson-Davis had a three-point play during the burst and also kicked out to Jerome Hunter for the 3-pointer that put the Hoosiers in front to complete an 8-0 burst that gave the Hoosiers a 50-48 lead with 8:02 left.

UW freshman guard Jonathan Davis tied it with two free throws, but Durham, Jackson-Davis and Rob Phinisee scored in the paint on consecutive trips to give the Hoosiers a 56-50 lead with 5:57 remaining.