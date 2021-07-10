 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Going for gold: Badgers guard Jonathan Davis, Team USA set to play France in FIBA U19 World Cup final
0 Comments
topical alert
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Going for gold: Badgers guard Jonathan Davis, Team USA set to play France in FIBA U19 World Cup final

  • 0
Jonathan Davis - Wisconsin Nebraska

Jonathan Davis goes up for a layup against Nebraska during the 2020-21 season. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

Team USA advanced to the gold medal game of the FIBA U19 World Cup with a 92-86 victory over Canada in the semifinals Saturday.

University of Wisconsin guard Jonathan Davis scored two points for the Americans. The sophomore was on the court for just over eight minutes, his lowest playing time in the tournament.  

Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton Jr. led the way with 16 points. Three other players scored in double digits as the Americans shot 46.2% from the field. 

The matchup was the closest of the tournament for Team USA, whose previous smallest margin of victory was 21 points against Australia. Canada’s Caleb Houstan — a University of Michigan freshman — led all scorers with 23 points. 

The U.S. will play France in the championship game at 11 a.m. Sunday at Arena Riga in Latvia. 

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew, Todd Milewski and Abby Schnable get together on Zoom to talk about former Badger Cole Caufield in the Stanley Cup Finals, name, image and likeness rules, current Badger basketball player Jonathan Davis in the FIBA U19 World Cup and more. Plus, some more info on Abby, who’s hit the ground running since joining the State Journal staff.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics