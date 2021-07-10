Going for gold: Badgers guard Jonathan Davis, Team USA set to play France in FIBA U19 World Cup final

Team USA advanced to the gold medal game of the FIBA U19 World Cup with a 92-86 victory over Canada in the semifinals Saturday.

University of Wisconsin guard Jonathan Davis scored two points for the Americans. The sophomore was on the court for just over eight minutes, his lowest playing time in the tournament.

Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton Jr. led the way with 16 points. Three other players scored in double digits as the Americans shot 46.2% from the field.

The matchup was the closest of the tournament for Team USA, whose previous smallest margin of victory was 21 points against Australia. Canada’s Caleb Houstan — a University of Michigan freshman — led all scorers with 23 points.

The U.S. will play France in the championship game at 11 a.m. Sunday at Arena Riga in Latvia.

