Go big or go small: Diverse squad gives Greg Gard many lineup choices for Badgers men's basketball

Joe Krabbenhoft cautioned it’s a bit too early to determine which lineups will be used the most when the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team finally opens the season.
But the assistant coach offered enough information to make it clear Greg Gard and his staff are excited about the options at their disposal.
“I think we’ll see a ton of different combinations,” Krabbenhoft said.
UW is scheduled to host Louisville in the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The only meeting between the programs came nearly 32 years ago.
Roster versatility was a strength last season and, considering almost the entire rotation returns from a team that earned a share of the Big Ten Conference title, it only makes sense that it will be once again in 2020-21.
But it’s worth noting the one key player that needs to be replaced, wing Brevin Pritzl, was a jack-of-all-trades type who was willing and able to float between positions.
Gard, like many of his counterparts around the country, has changed his view in recent years regarding the best way to build a roster. Offensively, UW wants shooters at every position; defensively, they want players who can defend multiple positions.
“I think versatility is always (important), especially in today’s game,” Gard said. “I’ve almost in recruiting stopped talking about positions because they’re so interchangeable and it’s such a position-less game.”
Greg Gard believes 'rigorous' preseason will have Badgers men's basketball team ready for busy campaign
UW coach Greg Gard wanted the Badgers to get pushed to the limit in preseason conditioning drills heading into what could be a busy 2020-21 schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While answering a question about UW’s versatility during a recent Zoom interview session, Krabbenhoft mentioned the benefit of having three ball-handlers on the court at times, with Trevor Anderson joining D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison. In his next breath, Krabbenhoft teased a giant lineup that includes four players 6-foot-7 or taller, a group that presumably would include forwards Tyler Wahl and Aleem Ford paired with 6-11 bigs Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers.
Ask people who follow the program and the most likely projected starting lineup would be an all-senior group that includes Trice and Davison in the backcourt along with Ford, Potter and Reuvers in the frontcourt. But don’t be surprised if Wahl, who improved his shooting and strength in the offseason, is among the starters against opponents with smaller lineups, with either Reuvers or Potter coming off the bench.
Once Potter finally became eligible near the conclusion of non-conference play last season and eventually provided a much-needed spark to UW’s offense, fans craved for Gard to pair him with Reuvers in a two-big lineup. But that pairing didn’t generate as much production as hoped, with UW outscoring its opponents by four points during the 111 offensive possessions and 107 defensive possessions in which Reuvers and Potter played together.
Lest you think combining two of UW’s best offensive producers would generate a lot of points while sacrificing something on the defensive end, it was actually the other way around: The Badgers averaged only 0.84 points per possession on offense with Reuvers and Potter on the court at the same time while allowing 0.83.
“I think we kind of even learned that even more as we went through last year, and what maybe on paper looked like maybe was going to be our best lineup really wasn’t our best lineup on both ends of the floor,” Gard said.
The Badgers begin the 2020-21 season with massive expectations and a desire to make up for what they missed out on last season, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still, both Potter and Reuvers have spoken during the buildup to the season about their willingness to do everything they can to make a two-big lineup work.
“I feel comfortable being on the court at the same time as him,” Reuvers said. “I think we could play great together (in a) high-low, have one of us in there and one of us outside, kind of play off each other. If they’re going to double me or double him in the post, it’s great to know (the other) can step out there and shoot the ball, too.”
And, as Reuvers learned last year, having Potter around was a huge benefit even when the two weren’t playing at the same time. It allowed Gard to manage Reuvers’ minutes; rather than being worn down late in the season, Reuvers was fresh and formed a solid tag-team duo with Potter during the Badgers’ late surge.
Ford, meanwhile, can play either forward spot. Ditto for Wahl, who was a solid defender as a true freshman and, after adding 15 pounds in the offseason, feels better equipped to handle the physical grind of the Big Ten.
“That’s going to be a strength of ours,” UW assistant coach Alando Tucker said. “I think we’ll be able to shuffle (players) around.”
Tucker believes that versatility will be as important as ever this season because of the how COVID-19 could impact rosters at times. He’s preached to players, particularly a talented freshman group that includes wing Johnny Davis of La Crosse Central, about the importance of expanding their games.
“One of the things I challenged certain guys is be able to play multiple positions,” Tucker said. “Don’t stay limited, put more tools in your belt so we as a coaching staff can utilize you in different areas.”
Lorne Bowman
6-2, 180, Guard
Detroit, Mich. (St. Mary’s)
Four-star recruit by ESPN … ranked No. 94 in the ESPN 100 for 2020 … standout at St. Mary’s High School is a two-time Class A All-State honoree in Michigan, earning first team honors in 2019 and honorable mention in 2018 … averaged 23.1 points and 5.1 assists per game during his junior season … averaged 22.5 points and 4.9 assists per game as a sophomore ... in AAU, member of EYBL where he excelled at the Nike circuit, averaging 13.5 points and 3.6 assists through his first six games.
Gard: “We are ecstatic to have Lorne join our Badger family. He’s the ultimate competitor, both on the court and in the classroom, and we can’t wait to begin working with him. It was evident early on that Lorne is exactly what we look for and he’s only continued to improve. Lorne plays at his own pace, always under control, giving his team whatever it needs in the right moments with a skillset that can turn from scoring guard to playmaker in an instant. He has a great ability to get the ball where it needs to be and can also create shots with his tremendous pull-up game. Lorne displays natural leadership, both by his extreme work ethic and also through his communication on and off the court. Lorne and his family are a pleasure to be around and represent everything that being a Badger is about.”
Ben Carlson
6-9, 205, Forward
Woodbury, Minn. (East Ridge)
Four-star recruit by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … ranked No. 88 in the ESPN 100 for 2020 … Carlson currently has 1,299 career points, 745 career rebounds, 109 career blocks, 115 career assists and 83 career steals, making him the top rebounder and shot blocker in East Ridge High School history … as a junior, led East Ridge to the Minnesota Class AA state tournament while averaging a double-double (16 ppg, 11.3 rpg) … two-time all-SEC conference player … an AP scholar with honor, Carlson is a member of National Honors Society with a 4.1 GPA.
Gard: “We are very excited to add Ben to our program. His commitment to academic excellence is extremely impressive, even on a national level. He has challenged himself year in and year out to become as well rounded a student as possible and he’s looking forward to continuing to develop at our prestigious university. On the court, Ben has a tremendously diverse skillset that should ultimately allow him to be effective in the post, off the dribble and from the perimeter as a shooter. His skills, combined with his great athletic ability, has us excited to begin working with Ben to help him reach his goals as a Badger.”
Steven Crowl
6-9, 210, Center
Eagan, Minn. (Eastview)
Three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals … his junior season, led Eastview High School to the Minnesota Class 4A state tournament while averaging 19.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, shooting 39% 3FG from beyond the arc … scored 630 points as a junior and 470 points as a sophomore giving him 1,100 career points entering his senior season … first-team South Suburban All-Conference in 2019 and second-team in 2018 … plays travel basketball for D1 Minnesota, the same program as current Badgers Nate Reuvers and Tyler Wahl.
Gard: “Steven has so many of the characteristics that we look for, both on and off the basketball court. He has excelled at a high level both on the court and in the classroom. From the first time we saw him, Steven has continued to grow and develop as a player. He has a great feel for the game and he will be able to utilize all those skills as he continues to develop. Steven has the ability to score both inside and out, which will add him to a long list of big men who have come through this program over the years. We are excited to add Steven to the Badger basketball family.”
Jonathan Davis
6-4, 185, Guard
La Crosse, Wis. (Central)
Four-star recruit by Rivals … conference player of the year averaged 23 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists per game as a junior for La Crosse Central, earning unanimous first-team all-state selection and first-team all-conference honors … La Crosse Tribune Coulee Region Player of the Year in 2018-19 … as a sophomore, averaged 22.7 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists per game and earned first-team all-conference and first-team all-state honors … along with brother, Jordan, helped lead Central to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament each of their three years on the varsity team, winning the state title in 2017 with current Badger Kobe King … on the football field, Davis is also a standout three-year starter at quarterback, passing for 6,572 yards and 56 touchdowns, while rushing for more than 2,000 yards and scoring another 34 touchdowns on the ground.
Gard: “Johnny is the ultimate competitor. He’s proven that on the basketball court, on the football field and in the classroom. Johnny’s ability to play and guard multiple positions is extremely valuable in today’s game. He brings a tremendous toughness and competitive spirit to both ends of the floor. His experiences as a high school quarterback will serve him well as he makes the transition to a collegiate basketball player. He has grown up watching Wisconsin Basketball and takes pride in wearing our colors. We’re excited to get to work with him and to help him reach his potential as a Badger in the years to come.”
Jordan Davis
6-4, 185, Guard
La Crosse, Wis. (Central)
Three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals … as a junior, averaged 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals per game at La Crosse Central, earning first-team all-conference honors and named the team’s defensive player of the year … his sophomore season, averaged 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals per game, garnering first-team all-conference honors … along with brother, Johnny, helped lead Central to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament each of their three years on the varsity team, including a title in 2017 with current Badger Kobe King … on the football field, Davis is also an impressive wide receiver for the Red Raiders, posting 358 receiving yards with 5 TDs through three games before suffering a season-ending injury … hauled in 49 receptions for 873 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior.
Gard: “We are thrilled to welcome Jordan to our program. His commitment and work ethic on the basketball court and in the classroom is exactly what we look for in a Wisconsin student-athlete. Jordan brings a certain level of toughness to the basketball court that has been developed on the football field as a star receiver. He comes from a winning culture at La Crosse Central and knows what it takes to compete for championships. He has known Badger Basketball his entire life and his commitment shows how much pride he has in representing Wisconsin.”
