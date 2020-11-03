Go big or go small: Diverse squad gives Greg Gard many lineup choices for Badgers men's basketball

“I think we kind of even learned that even more as we went through last year, and what maybe on paper looked like maybe was going to be our best lineup really wasn’t our best lineup on both ends of the floor,” Gard said.

Another championship? Senior-laden UW men's basketball team thinks that has a nice ring to it The Badgers begin the 2020-21 season with massive expectations and a desire to make up for what they missed out on last season, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, both Potter and Reuvers have spoken during the buildup to the season about their willingness to do everything they can to make a two-big lineup work.

“I feel comfortable being on the court at the same time as him,” Reuvers said. “I think we could play great together (in a) high-low, have one of us in there and one of us outside, kind of play off each other. If they’re going to double me or double him in the post, it’s great to know (the other) can step out there and shoot the ball, too.”

And, as Reuvers learned last year, having Potter around was a huge benefit even when the two weren’t playing at the same time. It allowed Gard to manage Reuvers’ minutes; rather than being worn down late in the season, Reuvers was fresh and formed a solid tag-team duo with Potter during the Badgers’ late surge.

Ford, meanwhile, can play either forward spot. Ditto for Wahl, who was a solid defender as a true freshman and, after adding 15 pounds in the offseason, feels better equipped to handle the physical grind of the Big Ten.