Glendale Nicolet's James Graham III passes on Badgers, picks Maryland

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program lost out on an in-state target Wednesday.
Worse yet, the prospect will be playing at another Big Ten Conference program.
James Graham III, a fast-rising forward from Glendale Nicolet High School outside Milwaukee, announced on Twitter that he will commit to Maryland. He chose the Terrapins over a group of finalists that included the Badgers, Auburn and Memphis.
Graham, a 6-foot-8 forward who had more than 20 scholarship offers from high-major programs, averaged 20.3 points and 6.6 rebounds as a junior.
UW offered Graham a scholarship on July 9, about two months after Maryland had offered. UW coach Greg Gard explained to Graham at the time that his staff wanted to see Graham play more before offering, but those plans changed after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out in-person evaluation at AAU events.
Still, Graham said that one of the appealing things about playing for the Badgers was the opportunity to stay close to home. “It’s right in my backyard, so it’s like home,” he said. “There’s that hometown hero vibe, something I would like.”
Instead, Graham becomes the second highly regarded Wisconsin product in a span of seven recruiting cycles to commit to Maryland. Diamond Stone, a center from Whitefish Bay Dominican and one of the top players in the 2015 class, picked the Terrapins and played one season in College Park.
UW has three players committed in its 2021 class: Forward Matthew Mors from South Dakota; big man Chris Hodges from Illinois; and point guard Chucky Hepburn from Nebraska.
The Badgers have the available scholarships to follow up their five-man 2020 group with another large class if they so choose. UW has shooting guards on its radar and offered a scholarship to another 6-8 forward, Markus Ilver, on the same day it offered Graham last month.
Ilver is from Estonia but played at a prep school in Virginia last season.
