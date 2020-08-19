Glendale Nicolet's James Graham III passes on Badgers, picks Maryland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program lost out on an in-state target Wednesday.

Worse yet, the prospect will be playing at another Big Ten Conference program.

James Graham III, a fast-rising forward from Glendale Nicolet High School outside Milwaukee, announced on Twitter that he will commit to Maryland. He chose the Terrapins over a group of finalists that included the Badgers, Auburn and Memphis.

Graham, a 6-foot-8 forward who had more than 20 scholarship offers from high-major programs, averaged 20.3 points and 6.6 rebounds as a junior.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

UW offered Graham a scholarship on July 9, about two months after Maryland had offered. UW coach Greg Gard explained to Graham at the time that his staff wanted to see Graham play more before offering, but those plans changed after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out in-person evaluation at AAU events.