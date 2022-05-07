Garding Against Cancer Gala holds special meaning for Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard stood on the main concourse of the Kohl Center with the biggest smile on his face. He was posing for pictures and shaking hands as people arrived for Garding Against Cancer’s gala Saturday, the fifth time the event has been held. People were decked out in pastels, funky hats and seersucker as a bluegrass band played for the Kentucky Derby themed gala. Gard was wearing a seersucker suit lined with pictures of former winning horses. His bow tie had a horse on it, too. It’s an event that’s special to Gard because it brings together many people who have supported the foundation since its inception. Gard and his wife, Michelle, started the foundation to honor Gard’s father, Glen. who died in 2015 after a six-month battle with brain cancer.
This year it holds even more meaning because his mother, Connie, was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier in the year. “I think the emotional investment that people have made into it, and because everybody that's on our committee has a personal tie to it, has been impacted in some way shape or form … then you watch that kind of just grow into the attendees,” Gard said. “They're all driven by a personal purpose and have a story and want to help in any way they can.” This is the first time the gala has been held in person since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Garding Against Cancer has raised almost $6 million in five years. Members of the foundation hoped to surpass that benchmark Saturday. Attendees watched the Bucks game, the actual Kentucky Derby and mingled with each other before heading to the Kohl Center floor. There they had dinner, heard from guest speakers such as Charlie Berens, an Emmy winning journalist and comedian, and finished the night with a concert.
“A big part of Garding Against Cancer isn't just the financial support it has for cancer research,” Howard Bailey, director of the UW Carbone Cancer Center, said. “But it reminds our patients and their families, just how many people are pulling for them. Not just somebody famous, like coach Gard, but hundreds of thousands of people who give and support Guarding Against Cancer.”
Photos: Wisconsin men's basketball season ends with loss to Iowa State in NCAA Tournament
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison draws an offensive foul from Iowa State's guard Izaiah Brockington during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn grimaces after sustaining an injuring during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) is pressured by Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington (1) and Iowa State Aljaz Kunc (5) during the second half of Wisconsin’s 54-49 second round loss in the 2022 NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament in Milwaukee, Wis., Sunday, March 20, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter looks to pass around the defense of Wisconsin's forward Steven Crowl during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison deflects a pass intended for Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis is called for an offensive foul while driving to the basket during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison battles for possession against Iowa State guards Izaiah Brockington, behind, and Tyrese Hunter during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin center Chris Vogt (33) blocks the shot of Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) during the first half of he team’s second round game of 2022 NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament against Iowa State in Milwaukee, Wis., Sunday, March 20, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison and Iowa State guard Caleb Grill compete for possession during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison dives into the team bench to save the ball in the second half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn and Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter compete for a loose ball during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl tries to elude the defense of the Iowa State defense during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's center Chris Vogt (33) falls into a row of photographers during the first half of he team’s second round game of 2022 NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament against Iowa State in Milwaukee, Wis., Sunday, March 20, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl and Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc compete during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis collides with Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur shoots over the defense of Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc corrals a defensive rebound late in the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Iowa State players react to score and foul during the second half of the team’s 54-49 second round win over Wisconsin in the 2022 NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament in Milwaukee, Wis., Sunday, March 20, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guards Brad Davison, left, and Johnny Davis react after the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison reacts as the buzzer sounds on the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis is pressured by Iowa State forward George Conditt IV, left, and guard Gabe Kalscheur during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn and head coach Greg Gard leave the court following the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison exits the court following the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Wisconsin marching band fire up fans before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the University of Wisconsin cheer team entertain during a pep rally before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Wisconsin marching band perform for fans before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers fans, including Barb Tweedale, left, and Karen Myers, both of Madison, sing along to the Wisconsin band during a pep rally before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Young Badgers fans, including Hank Wierzba, left, his sister, Elyn, center, and friend Addison Gjermo take part in a pep rally before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers fans cheer during a pep rally before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Wisconsin marching band and cheer team perform for fans before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!