Garding Against Cancer Gala holds special meaning for Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard stood on the main concourse of the Kohl Center with the biggest smile on his face.

He was posing for pictures and shaking hands as people arrived for Garding Against Cancer’s gala Saturday, the fifth time the event has been held.

People were decked out in pastels, funky hats and seersucker as a bluegrass band played for the Kentucky Derby themed gala. Gard was wearing a seersucker suit lined with pictures of former winning horses. His bow tie had a horse on it, too.

It’s an event that’s special to Gard because it brings together many people who have supported the foundation since its inception. Gard and his wife, Michelle, started the foundation to honor Gard’s father, Glen. who died in 2015 after a six-month battle with brain cancer.

This year it holds even more meaning because his mother, Connie, was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier in the year.

“I think the emotional investment that people have made into it, and because everybody that's on our committee has a personal tie to it, has been impacted in some way shape or form … then you watch that kind of just grow into the attendees,” Gard said. “They're all driven by a personal purpose and have a story and want to help in any way they can.”

This is the first time the gala has been held in person since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Garding Against Cancer has raised almost $6 million in five years. Members of the foundation hoped to surpass that benchmark Saturday.

Attendees watched the Bucks game, the actual Kentucky Derby and mingled with each other before heading to the Kohl Center floor. There they had dinner, heard from guest speakers such as Charlie Berens, an Emmy winning journalist and comedian, and finished the night with a concert.

“A big part of Garding Against Cancer isn't just the financial support it has for cancer research,” Howard Bailey, director of the UW Carbone Cancer Center, said. “But it reminds our patients and their families, just how many people are pulling for them. Not just somebody famous, like coach Gard, but hundreds of thousands of people who give and support Guarding Against Cancer.”

