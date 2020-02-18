Gaining momentum: Aleem Ford's big night helps Wisconsin Badgers hold off Purdue Boilermakers

Ford’s fifth 3-pointer of the night gave UW a 51-38 lead with 10:19 to play, but Purdue answered with a 7-0 run to get back in the game.

After Reuvers hit a short jumper from the baseline to extend the Badgers’ lead to 57-48 with 5:14 left, Eastern scored on a putback dunk and Sasha Stefanovic drained a 3-pointer to cut the Boilers’ deficit to four.

Reuvers and Pritzl kept possessions alive with offensive rebounds that ended with each of them making free throws, but Purdue had answers on the other end in the form of a three-point play by Eastern and a 3-pointer by Stefanovic.

UW led 61-59 with a chance to extend that lead, but junior point guard D'Mitrik Trice missed two 3-pointers on the same possession and Purdue called a timeout with 42.8 seconds remaining.

Stefanovic had two tries to give Purdue the lead but missed a pair of 3-pointers. UW inbounded the ball to Davison, who made two free throws to give the Badgers a 63-59 lead with 28.5 seconds left.

After Williams scored quickly to cut Purdue’s deficit to two, Pritzl answered with two free throws. When Eric Hunter scored on a drive, Davison answered with two free throws. Finally, after a basket by Williams, Pritzl made two free throws with 7.6 seconds left to seal the win.