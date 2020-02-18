Gaining momentum: Aleem Ford's big night helps Wisconsin Badgers hold off Purdue Boilermakers

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team needed to put on a free-throw clinic to survive Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.
Senior guard Brevin Pritzl and junior guard Brad Davison traded clutch shots from the line down the stretch, helping the Badgers move into a five-way tie for third place in the Big Ten Conference with a 69-65 win over Purdue.
Junior forward Aleem Ford finished with a game-high 19 points for UW (16-10, 9-6 Big Ten), which went 19 of 20 from the free throw line.
Pritzl and Davison added 13 points apiece for the Badgers. They were a combined 12 of 12 from the line, with eight of those coming over the final 28.5 seconds with the Boilermakers (14-13, 7-9) mounting a comeback.
Junior forward Nate Reuvers scored all 12 of his points in the second half for UW, which has won three consecutive Big Ten games for the first time this season.
Sophomore forward Trevion Williams had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Purdue, while junior forward Nojel Eastern added 14 points.
Reuvers, who was held scoreless while playing 14 minutes in the first half, scored seven points during a 12-2 run by UW to open the second half.
That helped the Badgers turn a three-point lead into a 42-29 advantage with 14:53 remaining.
Ford’s fifth 3-pointer of the night gave UW a 51-38 lead with 10:19 to play, but Purdue answered with a 7-0 run to get back in the game.
After Reuvers hit a short jumper from the baseline to extend the Badgers’ lead to 57-48 with 5:14 left, Eastern scored on a putback dunk and Sasha Stefanovic drained a 3-pointer to cut the Boilers’ deficit to four.
Reuvers and Pritzl kept possessions alive with offensive rebounds that ended with each of them making free throws, but Purdue had answers on the other end in the form of a three-point play by Eastern and a 3-pointer by Stefanovic.
UW led 61-59 with a chance to extend that lead, but junior point guard D'Mitrik Trice missed two 3-pointers on the same possession and Purdue called a timeout with 42.8 seconds remaining.
Stefanovic had two tries to give Purdue the lead but missed a pair of 3-pointers. UW inbounded the ball to Davison, who made two free throws to give the Badgers a 63-59 lead with 28.5 seconds left.
After Williams scored quickly to cut Purdue’s deficit to two, Pritzl answered with two free throws. When Eric Hunter scored on a drive, Davison answered with two free throws. Finally, after a basket by Williams, Pritzl made two free throws with 7.6 seconds left to seal the win.
UW led 30-27 at the half despite allowing nine offensive rebounds and 12 second-chance points in the opening 20 minutes.
Williams dominated the Badgers’ big men in the first half, producing nine points and eight rebounds compared to a combined zero points and three rebounds from Reuvers and junior forward Micah Potter.
Purdue used a 9-0 run to take a 24-22 lead with 1:48 left until halftime.
But Ford made 3-pointers on UW’s next two possessions to put the Badgers back in front.
After Aaron Wheeler converted a three-point play, Trice scored on a drive to send UW to the half with a three-point lead.
