From Mineral Point to UNLV to UW: Isaac Lindsey to join Badgers men's basketball team as a walk-on
gard photo 3-24

UW coach Greg Gard watches from the sideline during the second half of Sunday's loss to Baylor at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

 MICHAEL CONROY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

It didn’t take long for former Mineral Point High School standout Isaac Lindsey to find a home after leaving UNLV.

His next stop also is closer to home. Much closer, in fact.

Lindsey announced Friday he had accepted a preferred walk-on offer to join the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Lindsey was one of three Runnin’ Rebels players to enter the transfer portal this week following coach T.J. Otzelberger’s departure to Iowa State.

He averaged 20.5 points per game as a junior at Mineral Point in 2018-19. He was limited to five games as a senior due to a hip injury. That same injury kept him out for his only season at UNLV.

Lindsey was also a standout in football and baseball at Mineral Point.

UW coach Greg Gard said earlier this week he was open to adding players through the NCAA transfer portal. The Badgers have plenty of needs after losing at least five seniors from a team that finished 18-13 and lost to Baylor in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

One of those needs is shooting and Lindsey could help in that area. Listed as a three-star prospect by ESPN and 247 Sports, Lindsey shot 48.4% overall and 35.3% from 3-point range during his junior season at Mineral Point.

Lindsey mug 3-27

Lindsey
