From Estonia to UW: Markus Ilver's unique journey 'like a fairytale'

Picking a college without ever stepping foot on campus made Markus Ilver feel uncomfortable at first.
Official visits were wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the 6-foot-8 forward and many others in the 2021 recruiting cycle to take leaps of faith. As unnerving as that was for Ilver, stepping outside his comfort zone was hardly a foreign concept for the native of Estonia.
Ilver, who played this past season at a college prep school in Ohio, orally committed to the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program in January and is expected to sign a letter of intent sometime during the spring signing period that begins Wednesday. It’ll be another big step in a process that began more than two decades ago, before he’d even entered the world.
For the Badgers, Ilver’s signing officially adds a fourth member to a class in which most of the heavy lifting was done long ago. He joins a group that includes Chucky Hepburn, a point guard from Nebraska; Chris Hodges, a forward from Illinois; and Matthew Mors, a forward from South Dakota.
All three of those players signed with UW last November. Hodges got the ball rolling in the 2021 class by orally committing in August 2019, while Hepburn and Mors pledged their allegiance within hours of one another 45 days later.
Hepburn, Hodges and Mors followed traditional paths to UW: They attended camps and games while building relationships with Badgers coach Greg Gard and his staff.
Ilver, on the other hand, got a different view of UW — “I’ve only seen the pictures,” he said — and got to know its coaches through Zoom meetings and phone calls.
That’s only part of why his journey is so unique.
Following a plan
Priit Ilver arrived in the United States in August 1998 after taking his own leap of faith: He was one of the first Estonians to make the jump from the relatively small country in Northern Europe — its population is about 1.3 million, roughly a quarter of the size of Wisconsin — to an NCAA program.
Ilver played two seasons at tiny St. Francis Brooklyn, averaging 2.9 points and 1.6 rebounds while appearing in 28 games as a senior. He returned home to Estonia in 2000 and began playing professionally.
His first son was born early in 2002 and it didn’t take long for Markus to get his first taste of basketball. “I think the first time he came to the gym,” Priit said, “he was five days old.”
While Priit didn’t push his son into the sport he loved, it was inevitable that basketball would be Markus’ first love as well. He tried swimming and soccer before hearing that a couple of his 7-year-old friends were joining a basketball team: Markus wanted to join them.
He was a natural and, within a couple months, he was good enough to play with children who were two years older. By the time Markus reached his teen years, he had options that included invitations to academies in Europe.
Priit, a headmaster at a large sports academy for elite high school athletes in Estonia’s capital, Tallinn, thought the basketball part of the academy experience would be great but was concerned about the educational aspect: Whether it was Germany, Italy or Spain, Markus would have spent the better part of his first year in that country learning a new language.
Markus already could speak English, on the other hand, so Priit brought up the option of his son following the trail he’d helped blaze more than two decades earlier.
Priit, speaking from experience, didn’t want it to be exactly the same path, however. He’d arrived in New York as a 21-year-old junior — “It was too late,” he said — and believed the best option for Markus was to make that move earlier. The idea was to get on the recruiting radar while working toward a high school degree in the United States.
It all sounded so good and yet, of course, there were hesitations from the man who’d come up with this master plan. Was Priit really comfortable with sending his son so far away from home?
“Mainly, I asked Markus,” he said. “I’m always asking him what he wants to do. I can only give the plusses and minuses. I have the knowledge and the idea of what I should recommend, but he’s the one who makes the decisions.”
Instant adversity
By late summer 2019, Markus Ilver had landed in North Carolina. He didn’t remain there long.
Less than three weeks after his arrival at Lincoln Academy, a high school doubling as a basketball factory for boys with hoop dreams, the program was shut down after its founder, Michael Mann, was charged in a bank fraud scheme estimated at $100 million.
Mann, who ran the New York-based payroll company MyPayrollHR, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to 12 felonies, including bank fraud, wire fraud, identity theft and filing false tax records.
“My first thought,” Markus said, looking back, “was that my career in the states is over for basketball.”
Ilver quickly found a new home: Massanutten Military Academy, a boarding school in Virginia, and played there in 2019-20. Priit Ilver said his son wasn’t challenged enough at Massanutten and the family, in the midst of a pandemic, looked for a better fit. They found it at Western Reserve, which is located 30 miles southeast of Cleveland in Hudson, Ohio.
Markus Ilver had a history with Western Reserve coach Pete Hutchins, who had been an assistant at George Mason when the Patriots were one of the first programs to offer Ilver a scholarship.
“I think there’s a lot of people that their first instinct is what’s wrong with this kid, why’s he bouncing around?” Hutchins said. “But his circumstances are really unique. He’s incredibly low maintenance. He works, he’s a great teammate, he’s incredibly smart off the court. He’s polite, he’s a great community member. I can’t say enough positive things about him as a person.”
‘I couldn't say no’
The UW coaches can’t comment on Ilver until the school receives his letter of intent.
He’s athletic, can shoot well from the perimeter and seems to be a good fit for the Badgers’ system. Ilver admits he needs to improve his ball-handling and, at 205 pounds, needs to add some weight and strength before he’s ready to compete in the Big Ten.
For months, he’d hoped the pandemic would let up so he could make official visits. Ilver eventually realized he’d have to make a decision and chose the Badgers over offers from Nebraska, Utah, VCU and Xavier.
“It seemed like the best option for me because it’s a perfect fit for me — the play style, the league, the tradition that Wisconsin has,” Ilver said. “I couldn’t say no, you know?”
There were about a dozen players from Estonia who played at the NCAA Division I level last season. That gives Priit Ilver great pride and yet he chooses to view his son’s addition to that list in a different way.
“I think of it as Wisconsin found a player from Ohio,” he said. “That’s more reasonable to explain. That was a goal that he should go to the states in high school if he wants to have future opportunities open up.
“Hard works pays off. It’s like a fairytale to have the opportunity to join Wisconsin.”
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2021 men's basketball recruits
Chucky Hepburn
6-1, 185, Guard
Bellevue, Neb. (West)
Hepburn was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Nebraska last season after helping Bellevue West go 21-3 and win the Class A state title. A two-time first-team all-state pick, Hepburn averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals as a junior. Off the court, Hepburn earned the HomeSchool Papillion TeenService Award and was a Special Olympics Volunteer Award winner.
UW coach Greg Gard: “Chucky is a proven winner. Our staff watched as he led his Bellevue West team to a state championship last winter. A true point guard, Chucky brings everything we look for at that position. He leads by example, always giving maximum effort on both ends of the floor. He has tremendous vision and feel for the game, combined with the ability to score from all three levels. As much as he is able to carry his team on offense, what makes Chucky a great fit here at Wisconsin is that his defense and toughness is where he hangs his hat. A leader and role model in the community and a motivated student, Chucky is the kind of person we are excited to add to our Badger Family. We’re excited to get to work with him and to help him reach his potential as a Badger in the years to come.”
INCOMING FACETIME CALL... 📲— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 11, 2020
Welcome to the family, @ChuckyHepburn!#OnWisconsin #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/4zWRW3like
Chris Hodges
6-9, 235, Forward
Schaumburg, Ill. (HS)
Hodges, who played in the same Illinois Wolves AAU program that produced former UW standout Frank Kaminsky, was named Mid-Suburban League West Player of the Year after helping Schaumburg go 25-7 and winning the MSL title while advancing to the regional finals. He averaged 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game to earn second-team Class 4A all-state honors in Illinois.
Gard: “Chris is an excellent addition to our program and member of another strong recruiting class. He impressed our staff immediately during our advanced camp and has continued to improve since. Chris has tremendous potential with his large frame and natural strength, paired with an eagerness to get better. He will immediately bring both physicality and tenacity to our program. Chris fits in well with the work ethic and culture that our program has established. He comes from a great family that has clearly taught him to value hard work and education first. We are excited to welcome both Chris and his family to the Badger Family.”
INCOMING FACETIME CALL... 📲— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 11, 2020
Welcome to the family, @chrishodges35!#OnWisconsin #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/3H19i8akwI
Matthew Mors
6-7, 220, Forward
Yankton, S.D. (HS)
Mors is the reigning back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year in South Dakota and has been named all-state four times during a career that began when he played on the varsity in the seventh grade. He averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game as a junior and enters his final season as South Dakota’s Class AA all-time leading scorer with 2,127 points.
Gard: “We are very excited to add Matthew to our program. He has challenged himself as a student-athlete year in and out to become as well rounded a competitor as possible, both on and off the court. As a state champion in basketball and a successful multi-sport athlete in Yankton, Matthew has gained valuable lessons that will help him become the best leader and player possible. On the court, he plays with a certain level of toughness and physicality that fits our style of play, specifically in the Big Ten. He has a versatile skill set that will allow him to be effective in the post, off the dribble and is a terrific shooter from outside. Matthew's skillset, combined with a championship mentally, has us excited to begin working with him. We're excited for Matthew to join our Badger Family and we can't wait to begin working with him to help him reach his goals as a Badger.”
INCOMING FACETIME CALL... 📲— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 11, 2020
Welcome to the family, @matthew_mors!#OnWisconsin #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/P6V0RDVtsP