From Estonia to UW: Markus Ilver's unique journey 'like a fairytale'

While Priit didn’t push his son into the sport he loved, it was inevitable that basketball would be Markus’ first love as well. He tried swimming and soccer before hearing that a couple of his 7-year-old friends were joining a basketball team: Markus wanted to join them.

He was a natural and, within a couple months, he was good enough to play with children who were two years older. By the time Markus reached his teen years, he had options that included invitations to academies in Europe.

Priit, a headmaster at a large sports academy for elite high school athletes in Estonia’s capital, Tallinn, thought the basketball part of the academy experience would be great but was concerned about the educational aspect: Whether it was Germany, Italy or Spain, Markus would have spent the better part of his first year in that country learning a new language.

Markus already could speak English, on the other hand, so Priit brought up the option of his son following the trail he’d helped blaze more than two decades earlier.