Freshman phenom Patrick Baldwin savors chance to play for his dad at UW-Milwaukee

Their suggestions had a similar theme.

“Coach him like he’s one of the kids on the team,” Pat Baldwin said. “That’s what Patrick wants as well, how he wants to be coached. He wants to be challenged. He wants to become the best he can possibly be. The advice that all of them gave is just to coach him, and (that) his teammates need to know that I can coach him.”

That’s just the message Patrick Baldwin wants to hear. He says the lessons he’s received from his father through the years helped him get this far in the first place.

“His best advice through my entire life was just to put your head down and work,” the younger Baldwin said. “Because especially in this day and age of social media where you can put your platform out there and air out your opinions, if you just put your head down and work, you can do pretty much anything in life.”

