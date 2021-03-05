 Skip to main content
Freshman Lorne Bowman expected to rejoin Badgers men's basketball team in June
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Point guard Lorne Bowman was the first commit for UW's 2020 class.

 OAKLAND PRESS

Lorne Bowman is expected to be with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team this summer when it begins preparations for the 2021-22 season.

The freshman point guard from Detroit has been on an indefinite leave from the program since October to “tend to a personal family matter,” according to a statement put out by UW at the time.

Bowman’s father, Lorne Bowman Sr., shared some positive news about his son Thursday morning while replying to a Twitter account that hypes UW recruits.

“What’s up guys! Thank you for all the well wishes! Lorne Jr. is doing AWESOME! Back in school full time and working out in the gym hard every day. Our family situation has been dealt with and is behind us now we’re looking forward to the future! Madison bound, see you soon!” Bowman Sr. said.

UW released a statement when asked to clarify the timetable of Bowman’s return to the team: “We are looking forward to having Lorne Bowman back in Madison with the team. He’s a valuable part of the program and we’re anticipating his return in June.”

Bowman withdrew from classes in November but re-enrolled in time for the start of second semester in January. He’s been taking classes virtually from his home in Detroit.

“The main thing is to walk this forward at what is best for Lorne and his family. I think jumping back into school, that’s a step in the right direction,” UW coach Greg Gard said at the time. “But again, that’s just one small step. But that was good news to see he was going to attempt to come back and do some things academically.”

Bowman was named the MLive Metro Detroit Player of the Year and was a finalist for Michigan Mr. Basketball last season after averaging 25.2 points, 6.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game as a senior at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s High School.

He was the first player to commit in what turned out to be a big — and highly regarded — 2020 recruiting class for the Badgers. After Bowman orally committed in November 2018, La Crosse Central siblings Johnny and Jordan Davis followed in June 2019 and UW completed the class with three frontcourt players: a pair of scholarship players from Minnesota — Steven Crowl and Ben Carlson — and walk-on Carter Gilmore from Hartland Arrowhead.

Gard said in November the situation Bowman was dealing with “has evolved to be more than what he, and I think all of us, had initially thought.”

But Gard added: “We definitely support (Bowman’s) decision and have kind of helped along the way with continuing to find the best path with him and his family as they deal with their situation at home.”

