Freshman guard Jonathan Davis lets his play speak for itself with Badgers men's basketball team

Davis’ jumper hasn’t been falling, so he made a concerted effort to attack the paint against the Wildcats. He got started with two free throws after being fouled at the rim and later scored in the paint on three consecutive possessions.

“I figured just getting to the rim and seeing a couple go in would get me back on my game,” he said.

Trice praised Davis for his ability to rebound — he’s second on the team with an average of 4.6 per game — and the energy he brings on defense. Those are the types of areas that can slip for young players when they’re struggling on offense, but Davis said he didn’t need a reminder to focus on the parts of his game he can control and not whether shots fall.

“I didn’t have to focus on that,” Davis said, “because when I play basketball, I try to play a complete game and not just focus on one thing.”

Davis never used more than 38 words to answer a question Friday and his lowest output came when he was asked whether he preferred to be called Jonathan or Johnny.

“Jonathan,” he said.

With that, his interview session was complete and Davis quietly logged off the Zoom call.