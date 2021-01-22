 Skip to main content
Freshman guard Jonathan Davis lets his play speak for itself with Badgers men's basketball team
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Freshman guard Jonathan Davis lets his play speak for itself with Badgers men's basketball team

davis photo 1-22

UW freshman guard Jonathan Davis drives to the basket against Northwestern's Chase Audige on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center. Davis scored all eight of his points in the first half of the 68-52 win.

 Amber Arnold | Wisconsin State Journal

Jonathan Davis operated with maximum efficiency during a 5-minute Zoom interview with reporters Friday afternoon.

The freshman guard for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team needed only 267 words to answer the 10 questions he faced, almost as if there was a shot clock ticking in the background. He didn’t duck any questions or come off as rude, yet it was clear from start to finish the former La Crosse Central standout was going to keep his responses short and sweet regardless of the topic.

Davis served as the opening act for Badgers coach Greg Gard, who admitted it took some time to get used to Davis’ quiet demeanor.

“It doesn’t matter if I whisper to him or yell, I get the same look and the same reaction,” Gard said. “He’s very even-keeled. I think that’s obviously a strength of his, that he doesn’t get too wound up in the moment.”

That business-like approach has served Davis well during his first season at UW. It’s allowed him to carve out a role for the No. 10 Badgers (12-3, 6-2 Big Ten Conference), who host No. 15 Ohio State (11-4, 5-4) on Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center.

Good things seem to happen when Davis is on the floor, even when he’s not filling up the box score. Case in point: When UW’s offense was struggling in the second half of a 68-52 win over Northwestern on Wednesday night, it was Davis who tracked down an offensive rebound during a possession that ended with Tyler Wahl making a 3-pointer that started a 12-0 run.

“He just brings the extra dimension to our team,” UW senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice said.

Some of Davis’ shortest answers Friday were revealing in how much confidence he has in his game.

On making the transition from non-conference games to Big Ten play last month, which is typically a difficult adjustment for first-year players because the physical play gets ramped up: “Nah,” Davis said. “I wasn’t expecting anything to change. I look at every game the same way.”

On if there was a particular moment during the offseason or once practice began in which he knew he’d be able to earn a spot in the rotation on a veteran team: “I kind of knew that when I decided to come here,” he said. “I wasn’t planning on coming here to sit at all.”

Gard doesn’t like to place expectations on freshmen because of the jump in competition from high school. He didn’t stray from that process with Davis.

“I wanted him to navigate it at his own pace and be comfortable and let him find his way organically, not force feed him,” Gard said. “He’s found ways to make plays. Obviously his instincts are good. His athleticism is really good.

“I think the biggest thing is understanding he’s a freshman and this is a lot, especially in unprecedented times. He hasn’t had a normal summer, fall. Just all the things that COVID has brought has made the transition for freshmen more difficult than normal.”

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing for Davis, who admitted he may have run into the dreaded freshman wall recently. He went 2 of 11 from the field in a win over Indiana on Jan. 7 and 0 of 6 during a loss at Michigan five days later, a night in which he looked like a true freshman for the first time this season.

Davis ended the two-game road trip by finishing with four fouls and two turnovers in 11 minutes during a win at Rutgers. But he bounced back with eight points and six rebounds in the win over Northwestern.

“I just wasn’t playing as confident as I usually do,” Davis said about the previous three-game stretch in which he went a combined 3 of 19 from the field. “I guess you could say I kind of hit a little bit of a wall but not for that long.”

Davis’ jumper hasn’t been falling, so he made a concerted effort to attack the paint against the Wildcats. He got started with two free throws after being fouled at the rim and later scored in the paint on three consecutive possessions.

“I figured just getting to the rim and seeing a couple go in would get me back on my game,” he said.

Trice praised Davis for his ability to rebound — he’s second on the team with an average of 4.6 per game — and the energy he brings on defense. Those are the types of areas that can slip for young players when they’re struggling on offense, but Davis said he didn’t need a reminder to focus on the parts of his game he can control and not whether shots fall.

“I didn’t have to focus on that,” Davis said, “because when I play basketball, I try to play a complete game and not just focus on one thing.”

Davis never used more than 38 words to answer a question Friday and his lowest output came when he was asked whether he preferred to be called Jonathan or Johnny.

“Jonathan,” he said.

With that, his interview session was complete and Davis quietly logged off the Zoom call.

“You want him as your partner in a poker game, I tell you that, because he’s not giving away what’s in his hand by his facial expressions,” Gard said. “I’ve just had to learn that’s who he is. I didn’t realize that even though he didn’t say much in the recruiting process, either, but as I’ve gotten to know him and been around him, that’s just who he is.”

