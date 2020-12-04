Frenetic finish: Marquette Golden Eagles hit tip-in at the buzzer to sink No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers

Brad Davison downplayed the rivalry between the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team and Marquette a bit earlier this week and, before anyone fires off hate mail to the Badgers senior guard, consider the context.
When Davison was asked how the annual in-state game compares to those against Big Ten foes, he made it clear the conference games mean more because there’s a championship at stake. He views the matchup against the Golden Eagles as a measuring stick of sorts, though Davison did admit there’s a little more juice flowing than a typical non-conference game.
“This is kind of an opportunity to get better,” Davison said, “and to see where you’re at (compared to) other teams around the country.”
The answer Davison and the No. 4 Badgers got Friday night at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee? They’ve got a lot of work to do.
Freshman Justin Lewis’ tip-in at the buzzer lifted Marquette to a 67-65 win in the 127th meeting between the teams in a series that dates to 1917.
Lewis finished with a game-high 18 points for the Golden Eagles (3-1), who were coming off a 70-62 home loss to Oklahoma State three days earlier. Sophomore point guard D.J. Carton added 12 points, including some big baskets down the stretch.
D’Mitrik Trice led the Badgers (3-1) with 17 points, but the senior point guard committed a costly foul in the final second of the game.
UW also got a career-high 12 points from freshman guard Jonathan Davis but couldn’t overcome poor shooting from 3-point range and foul trouble to some of its best players.
What Davison didn’t know while speaking to reporters Thursday was this particular meeting with the Golden Eagles might be more important than originally expected. In fact, it may go down as the Badgers’ only game against a major-conference opponent during non-conference play.
UW’s game against Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, scheduled for Wednesday at the Kohl Center, is in jeopardy due to a positive COVID-19 test for the Cardinals. Louisville canceled its game against visiting North Carolina-Greensboro on Friday and has paused all team-related activities indefinitely.
A UW official said Friday the school is monitoring the situation and is in contact with Louisville and the Big Ten. The game against the Cardinals is the only marquee home game on the Badgers’ non-conference slate and would have been, as Davison mentioned, another chance for UW to see where it was at with Big Ten play scheduled to begin later this month.
The worst part for UW on Friday was that Marquette, a much-younger team, showed far more poise down the stretch of a close game.
Trice gave the Badgers a 65-64 lead by hitting a tough jumper with 5.8 seconds remaining. But he was called for a blocking foul far away from the basket with 0.9 seconds left, sending Carton to the line.
Carton made the first three throw but left the second one short. Lewis leaped over UW senior center Micah Potter and tipped the ball toward the basket. It bounced around on the rim a bit before falling through to give the Golden Eagles their third win over the Badgers in four seasons.
UW trailed for much of the game but took a 57-56 lead with 2 minutes left on a pair of free throws from Trice.
After senior center Theo John gave the lead back to Marquette with a basket inside, UW sophomore forward Tyler Wahl tied the game with a free throw.
Senior forward Aleem Ford gave the Badgers a 61-60 lead with a 3-pointer from the right corner, but Lewis took advantage of a mismatch to score over Trice in the post.
After UW senior forward Nate Reuvers scored inside to help the Badgers reclaim the lead, Carton answered by scoring on a drive with 19.3 seconds remaining.
Marquette ended the first half on an 8-0 run to take a 35-30 lead into the break. It was a reality check for UW, which had outscored its first three opponents 130-51 in the first half.
UW committed 11 fouls in the first half, with five players getting called for two apiece. Davison sat the final 10:14, Reuvers joined him on the bench at the 7:54 mark and Potter picked up his second foul 21 seconds later.
The Badgers weathered the storm for the most part despite getting outscored 13-4 at the free throw line, with Davis adding a spark off the bench. Trice hit two 3-pointers during an 8-0 run that gave UW a 30-28 lead with 2:13 left until halftime, but the Golden Eagles answered with a run of their own to take momentum into the break.
This story will be updated.
