Frenetic finish: Marquette Golden Eagles hit tip-in at the buzzer to sink No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers

UW also got a career-high 12 points from freshman guard Jonathan Davis but couldn’t overcome poor shooting from 3-point range and foul trouble to some of its best players.

What Davison didn’t know while speaking to reporters Thursday was this particular meeting with the Golden Eagles might be more important than originally expected. In fact, it may go down as the Badgers’ only game against a major-conference opponent during non-conference play.

UW’s game against Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, scheduled for Wednesday at the Kohl Center, is in jeopardy due to a positive COVID-19 test for the Cardinals. Louisville canceled its game against visiting North Carolina-Greensboro on Friday and has paused all team-related activities indefinitely.

A UW official said Friday the school is monitoring the situation and is in contact with Louisville and the Big Ten. The game against the Cardinals is the only marquee home game on the Badgers’ non-conference slate and would have been, as Davison mentioned, another chance for UW to see where it was at with Big Ten play scheduled to begin later this month.

The worst part for UW on Friday was that Marquette, a much-younger team, showed far more poise down the stretch of a close game.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!