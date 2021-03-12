Freezing up: Badgers offense goes ice-cold down the stretch as Hawkeyes finish strong

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has knocked on the door of earning a signature victory multiple times during the stretch run of the 2020-21 season.
But the Badgers can’t break through.
The latest frustrating installment came Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, where UW dropped a 62-57 decision to No. 5 Iowa in a Big Ten tournament quarterfinal.
The loss left the Badgers 0-9 against ranked opponents since the calendar flipped to 2021. Three of those defeats came against Iowa, two each to Illinois and Michigan and one each against Ohio State and Purdue.
Four have in the past two weeks by a combined 18 points.
Unlike its first two losses to Iowa this season, UW (17-12) played well enough defensively to win the game.
But the Badgers couldn’t overcome a brutal finish on the offensive end. They went over 9 minutes without a field goal down the stretch as the game slowly slipped away.
Senior center Luka Garza scored a game-high 24 points to lead Iowa (21-7), which advances to play Illinois (21-6) in a semifinal on Saturday afternoon.
Jordan Bohannon added 11 points and Joe Wieskamp had 10 for the Hawkeyes.
Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice’s 19 points led the Badgers. Senior center Micah Potter added 17 and senior guard Brad Davison had 10 for UW, which shot 30.8% from the field in the second half.
The Badgers went seven consecutive possessions without scoring until Davison ended the drought with two free throws, cutting Iowa’s lead to 52-50 with 4:55 left.
Potter tied it with a pair of free throws two possessions later, but Wieskamp scored in the paint on back-to-back possessions to give the Hawkeyes the lead for good.
UW was within 56-54 after two more free throws from Potter, but it turned the ball over on its next two possessions and Bohannon scored on a drive with 1:31 left to put Iowa in control.
Bohannon made four free throws in the closing 17.8 seconds, sandwiched around a 3-pointer by Trice that was UW’s first field goal since the 9:21 mark.
UW led 32-26 at the half behind 11 points from Potter.
Iowa got 18 points from Garza on 7-of-10 shooting. But the two-time Big Ten Player of the Year got little help from his teammates, who combined for eight points on 4-of-18 shooting in the opening 20 minutes.
Iowa was 0 of 10 from 3-point range and ended the half with six consecutive empty possessions, with Potter scoring on a 3-pointer and a dunk during that stretch to help the Badgers open up their biggest lead of the half.
This story will be updated.