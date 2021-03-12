Freezing up: Badgers offense goes ice-cold down the stretch as Hawkeyes finish strong

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Badgers went seven consecutive possessions without scoring until Davison ended the drought with two free throws, cutting Iowa’s lead to 52-50 with 4:55 left.

Potter tied it with a pair of free throws two possessions later, but Wieskamp scored in the paint on back-to-back possessions to give the Hawkeyes the lead for good.

UW was within 56-54 after two more free throws from Potter, but it turned the ball over on its next two possessions and Bohannon scored on a drive with 1:31 left to put Iowa in control.

Bohannon made four free throws in the closing 17.8 seconds, sandwiched around a 3-pointer by Trice that was UW’s first field goal since the 9:21 mark.

UW led 32-26 at the half behind 11 points from Potter.

Iowa got 18 points from Garza on 7-of-10 shooting. But the two-time Big Ten Player of the Year got little help from his teammates, who combined for eight points on 4-of-18 shooting in the opening 20 minutes.

Iowa was 0 of 10 from 3-point range and ended the half with six consecutive empty possessions, with Potter scoring on a 3-pointer and a dunk during that stretch to help the Badgers open up their biggest lead of the half.