Frantic finish: Wisconsin Badgers come up short as Illinois Fighting Illini snap 15-game streak

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team was in position to beat Illinois for the 16th consecutive time.
Whether the Badgers blew that opportunity Wednesday night or the Fighting Illini grabbed it is open for debate.
The only thing that matters is the result, a 71-70 victory for Illinois at the Kohl Center that ended a remarkable run by UW in the series.
Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points, including the final five for Illinois (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten). The Illini also got some big plays down the stretch from Alan Griffin, Trent Frazier and Giorgi Bezhanishvili.
Freshman Kofi Cockburn added 15 points to help the Illini record their first win over the Badgers since Jan. 2, 2011. The Illini hadn’t won at the Kohl Center in almost a decade.
Sophomore wing Kobe King had a game-high 21 points for UW (9-6, 2-2), which also got 13 points and nine rebounds from junior forward Micah Potter.
But two of UW’s key players — D’Mitrik Trice and Nate Reuvers — were a combined 4 of 19 and missed some key shots down the stretch.
UW led 63-56 after Potter made two free throws with 4:50 remaining, but a free throw by Cockburn and a 3-pointer in transition by Griffin made it a one-possession game.
Griffin hit another 3-pointer with 3:22 left to complete a 7-0 run and tie the game at 63.
Reuvers answered on the ensuing possession by making a short jumper, giving UW a two-point advantage with 3:00 to play, but Frazier drained a 3-pointer from the right corner to give the Illini their first lead of the second half.
After Brad Davison made two free throws to help the Badgers regain the lead, Dosunmu drove easily to rim and scored to put Illinois ahead 67-66 with 1:25 left.
Aleem Ford missed an open 3-pointer and Reuvers missed a putback that would have given the Badgers the lead. Dosunmu’s step-back 3-pointer gave Illinois a 71-67 lead with 45.6 seconds left.
King kept UW alive by grabbing a missed shot by Trice and hitting a contested 3-pointer from the left wing, pulling the Badgers to within a point with 22.7 seconds left.
Bezhanishvili missed the front end of a bonus opportunity, giving UW a chance for the win. But Trice missed an off-balance shot after driving to the rim and, after a replay confirmed time had run out, the Illini celebrated their long-awaited win over the Badgers.
Micah Potter had 11 points, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal to help UW build a 34-28 halftime lead.
Reuvers went to the bench after picking up his second foul with 5:32 left in the first half.
Enter Potter, who made two free throws and hit a 3-pointer during a 9-1 run. King scored the other four points, including a pull-up jumper that gave UW a 28-21 lead with 3:56 remaining until halftime.
This story will be updated.