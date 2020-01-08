Frantic finish: Wisconsin Badgers come up short as Illinois Fighting Illini snap 15-game streak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Reuvers answered on the ensuing possession by making a short jumper, giving UW a two-point advantage with 3:00 to play, but Frazier drained a 3-pointer from the right corner to give the Illini their first lead of the second half.

After Brad Davison made two free throws to help the Badgers regain the lead, Dosunmu drove easily to rim and scored to put Illinois ahead 67-66 with 1:25 left.

Aleem Ford missed an open 3-pointer and Reuvers missed a putback that would have given the Badgers the lead. Dosunmu’s step-back 3-pointer gave Illinois a 71-67 lead with 45.6 seconds left.

King kept UW alive by grabbing a missed shot by Trice and hitting a contested 3-pointer from the left wing, pulling the Badgers to within a point with 22.7 seconds left.

Bezhanishvili missed the front end of a bonus opportunity, giving UW a chance for the win. But Trice missed an off-balance shot after driving to the rim and, after a replay confirmed time had run out, the Illini celebrated their long-awaited win over the Badgers.

Micah Potter had 11 points, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal to help UW build a 34-28 halftime lead.

Reuvers went to the bench after picking up his second foul with 5:32 left in the first half.