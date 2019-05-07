Taylor Currie is leaving the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, the second member of the Badgers’ 2018 recruiting class to transfer out of the program since the season ended less than two months ago.
Currie, a 6-foot-8 forward who redshirted this past season, joins classmate Tai Strickland on the list of offseason departures for UW. Strickland announced in March that he was leaving the program and eventually committed to Temple.
With Currie and Strickland gone, that leaves center Joe Hedstrom as the only remaining member of a 2019 recruiting class that arrived in Madison nine months ago. Hedstrom, a 7-footer from Minnesota, also redshirted as a true freshman.
Currie, who attended high school in Clarkston, Michigan, is returning to that state. He’ll play next season at Mott Community College in Flint, a program that has won four National Junior College Athletic Association Division 2 national titles under coach Steve Schmidt.
“We want to wish Taylor all the best as he continues his education and basketball career at Mott Community College,” UW coach Greg Gard said in a statement. “We appreciate and thank him for his hard work and contributions to our program this past year.”
The Badgers, coming off a 23-11 season that ended with a 72-54 loss to Oregon in the first round of the NCAA tournament, have only nine scholarship players on the 2019-20 roster as of now. That list includes Hedstrom, who accepted a grayshirt offer out of high school and will go on scholarship next season after spending his first season as a walk-on.
UW is in the running for Marquette transfers Sam and Joey Hauser. The siblings visited UW earlier this month and told Jeff Goodman of WatchStadium.com that they’ll visit Virginia on Thursday and Michigan State next week before selecting from one of those three programs.
Meanwhile, 2020 standout Jalen Johnson announced over the weekend that the Badgers are among his four finalists. Johnson, who began his high school career at Sun Prairie before transferring to Nicolet prior to his junior season, said he will decide between Arizona, Duke, Kentucky and UW.