The 2020 recruiting class for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team grew Thursday night when Carter Gilmore committed as a preferred walk-on.
Gilmore, a 6-foot-7 forward from Hartland Arrowhead, averaged 19.9 points last season as a junior. He was an honorable mention on the Associated Press all-state team.
UW’s 2020 class already included oral commitments from two in-state products: siblings Johnny and Jordan Davis of La Crosse Central. The wings committed in June, adding to a class that already included Lorne Bowman, a point guard from the Detroit area.
Gilmore had seven scholarship offers from Division I programs, including De Paul, UW-Milwaukee and Indiana State.
His father, Brian, was a member of Bo Ryan’s first NCAA Division III national title team at UW-Platteville in 1990-91.