Former Wisconsin star Frank Kaminsky agrees to deal with NBA playoff team

Former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball star Frank Kaminsky is headed to Atlanta after agreeing to a one-year deal Friday with the Hawks, according to his agency Priority Sports, which tweeted the news and Kaminsky retweeted.

The forward began the 2021-22 season with the Phoenix Suns as a reserve, averaging 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 20.1 minutes through his first nine games.

His season was shortened due to a knee injury that required surgery. Phoenix waived him in April. He spent the last three seasons with the Suns and helped them to back-to-back Western Conference championships and a trip to the NBA Finals in 2021.

Kaminsky was selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2015 draft after being named Big Ten Player of the Year, National Player of the Year and a consensus All-American at UW. He played four seasons with the Hornets prior to his time with the Suns.

The 29-year-old will likely be the Hawks’ third center behind Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu, a third-year center out of Southern California. Kaminsky adds shooting to the position, converting 34.8% of 3-pointers over his seven-year career.

His new deal places him in the same conference as newly drafted Johnny Davis, who was selected 10th overall by the Washington Wizards in last month's NBA draft. They are the only former Badgers players on active rosters while several others are playing in Summer League.