Former Wisconsin men’s basketball player Micah Potter signs deal with Pistons

Micah Potter is moving to Detroit. 

The former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball player was given an exhibit 10 deal with the Detroit Pistons, according to Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto

An exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum salary NBA contract that allows the NBA team to convert the player’s deal into a two-way contract. This has to happen before the start of the regular season. 

This means Potter will either have a roster spot with the Pistons, their G-League affiliate or a swing spot once the NBA season begins. 

Potter previously played under a 10-day contract with the Pistons last season, appearing in three games. He scored 12 points with nine rebounds in 31 minutes.

This is Potter’s second exhibit 10 deal after signing with the Miami Heat prior to the 2021-22 season. He was dropped to the Heat’s G-League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, where he had great success. The 6-foot-10 forward from  named to the All-Rookie First Team after averaging 17.2 points and 9.8 rebounds in 28.8 minutes per game.

Potter was traded from the Skyforce to the Motor City Cruise, the Pistons' G-League affiliate, along with an exchange of draft pick's, according to the Detroit News' Rod Beard.

The forward graduated from UW in 2021 before pursuing a professional basketball career. He was the second-leading scorer for the Badgers averaging 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds during his senior season. 

The Detroit Pistons start the regular season Oct. 19 against the Orlando Magic. 

