Former Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis to compete in NBA combine

Former University of Wisconsin men’s guard Johnny Davis is headed to Chicago for the NBA Combine on May 16-22.

The sophomore will be one of 76 participants at the event, which includes 12 former Big Ten players.

Over the course of the combine, teams will interview prospects and watch them participate in scrimmages and various drills.

Davis was the Badgers' leading scorer last season, averaging 19.7 points per game. He also averaged 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals over 34.2 minutes.

His 30-point performance against No. 12 Houston at the Maui Invitational put him on the map for National Player of the Year consideration. He had two more 30 or more games — including a career-high 37 points at Purdue — en route to being named a consensus All-American pick.

Davis is predicted to be a top-10 pick in the NBA draft, which is scheduled for June 23.

