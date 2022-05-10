Former Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis to compete in NBA combine

Former University of Wisconsin men’s guard Johnny Davis is headed to Chicago for the NBA Combine on May 16-22. The sophomore will be one of 76 participants at the event, which includes 12 former Big Ten players. Over the course of the combine, teams will interview prospects and watch them participate in scrimmages and various drills. Davis was the Badgers' leading scorer last season, averaging 19.7 points per game. He also averaged 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals over 34.2 minutes. His 30-point performance against No. 12 Houston at the Maui Invitational put him on the map for National Player of the Year consideration. He had two more 30 or more games — including a career-high 37 points at Purdue — en route to being named a consensus All-American pick. Davis is predicted to be a top-10 pick in the NBA draft, which is scheduled for June 23.
Johnny Davis: From fresh-faced Wisconsin freshman to national player of the year hopeful — in photos
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis prepares to shoot in the first half of the Badgers' 92-58 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 27, 2020, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis scored 9 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench in his second game for the Badgers.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives toward the basket against Arkansas-Pine Bluff guard Dequan Morris in the second half of a game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Davis scored 9 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench in his second game for the Badgers.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis shoots over Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Shaun Doss during the first half of the Badgers' 92-58 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 27, 2020, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis scored 9 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench in his second game for the Badgers.
ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis shoots against Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Alvin Stredic, left, and Jalen Lynn during the first half of the Badgers' 92-58 win over the Golden Lions Nov. 27, 2020, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis had 9 points and 8 rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench.
ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis shoots over Green Bay guard Amari Davis in the second half of the Badgers' 82-42 win over the Phoenix Dec. 1, 2020, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis contributed 2 points and 5 rebounds in 19 minutes.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives to the basket against Loyola guard Baylor Hebb in the second half of the Badgers' 77-63 win over the Ramblers Dec. 15, 2020, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis had 12 points and 5 rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis shoots over Loyola's Braden Norris after being fouled during the second half of the Badgers' 77-63 win over the Ramblers Dec. 15, 2020, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis had 12 points and 5 rebounds in 23 minutes.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis is congratulated after making a shot and being fouled during the second half of the Badgers' 77-63 win over Loyola Chicago Dec. 15, 2020, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis had 12 points and 5 rebounds in 23 minutes.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis shoots over Louisville center Samuell Williamson in the first half of the Badgers' 85-48 victory over the Cardinals Dec. 19, 2020, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis finished with 7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis passes the ball during the first half of the Badgers' 85-48 victory over the Cardinals Dec. 19, 2020, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis finished with 7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.
ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis blocks a shot by Louisville's Jae'Lyn Withers during the first half of the Badgers' 85-48 win over the Cardinals Dec. 19, 2020, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis finished with 7 points and 6 rebounds in 22 minutes.
ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis shoots during the first half of the Badgers' 85-48 victory over the Cardinals Dec. 19, 2020, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis finished with 7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.
ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis shoots a 3-pointer against Nebraska guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson in the first half of the Badgers' 67-53 win over the Cornhuskers Dec. 22, 2020, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis contributed 7 points and 6 rebounds in 24 minutes.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Jonathan Davis drives to the basket against Nebraska guard Dalano Banton in the second half of the Badgers' 67-53 win over the Cornhuskers Dec. 22, 2020, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis had 7 points and 6 rebounds in 24 minutes.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis shoots during the first half of the Badgers' 85-76 win over Michigan State Dec. 25, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. Davis contributed 7 points and 2 rebounds to the Christmas Day victory.
AL GOLDIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis steals the ball from Minnesota's Marcus Carr during the first half of the Badgers' 71-59 win over the Golden Gophers Dec. 31, 2020, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis had 8 points and 3 rebounds in the New Year's Eve victory.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives to the basket in the first half of the Badgers' 80-73 double-overtime win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Jan. 7, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis had 6 points and 8 rebounds in 41 minutes off the bench.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis passes the ball around Michigan guard Franz Wagner during the first half of the Badgers' 77-54 loss to the Wolverines Jan. 12, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Davis was held scoreless in the loss.
CARLOS OSORIO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis puts up a shot against Northwestern guard Chase Audige in the first half of the Badgers' 68-52 win over the Wildcats Jan. 20, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis scored 8 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in the win.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives to the basket against Northwestern guard Chase Audige in the first half of the Badgers' 68-52 win over the Wildcats Jan. 20, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives past Northwestern's Ryan Greer during the first half of the Badgers' 68-52 win over the Wildcats Jan. 20, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis finished with 8 points and 6 rebounds in 22 minutes.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives to the basket against Ohio State guard CJ Walker, left, and forward E.J. Liddell in the second half of the Badgers' 74-62 loss to the Buckeyes Jan. 23, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis contributed 5 points and 5 rebounds in 31 minutes.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Ohio State's Kyle Young grabs a rebound in front of Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis during the first half of the Badgers' 74-62 loss to the Buckeyes Jan. 23, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis contributed 5 points and 5 rebounds in 31 minutes.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis shoots against Maryland guard Eric Ayala during the first half of the Badgers' 61-55 win over the Terrapins Jan. 27, 2021, in College Park, Md. Davis had 4 points and 3 rebounds in 25 minutes.
NICK WASS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Maryland guard Darryl Morsell goes to the basket between Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis, left, and forward Tyler Wahl during the first half of the Badgers' 61-55 win over the Terrapins Jan. 27, 2021, in College Park, Md. Davis had 4 points and 3 rebounds in 25 minutes.
NICK WASS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis loses control of the ball against Penn State forward Seth Lundy, right, and guard Jamari Wheeler in the first half of the Badgers' 72-56 win over the Nittany Lions Feb. 2, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis finished with 17 points and 4 rebounds in 18 minutes of action.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis and Penn State's Izaiah Brockington go after a loose ball during the first half of the Badgers' 72-56 win over the Nittany Lions Feb. 2, 2021, in Madison.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis goes for a layup against Nebraska forward Derrick Walker (13) during the second half of the Badgers' 61-48 win over the Cornhuskers Feb. 10, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
JOHN PETERSON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska guard Dalano Banton makes a layup against Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis during the first half of the Badgers' 61-48 win over the Cornhuskers Feb. 10, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
JOHN PETERSON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iowa center Luka Garza blocks a shot by Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis in the first half of the Badgers' 77-62 loss to the Hawkeyes Feb. 18, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis contributed 3 points and 9 rebounds off the bench.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives down the court against Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp in the second half of the Badgers' 77-62 loss to the Hawkeyes Feb. 18, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis finished with 3 points and 9 rebounds in 33 minutes.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis shoots against Northwestern guard Chase Audige during the first half of the Badgers' 68-51 win over the Wildcats Feb. 21, 2021, in Evanston, Ill.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis, center, celebrates with forward Tyler Wahl, left, and guard Brad Davison after scoring a basket during the second half of the Badgers' 68-51 win over the Wildcats Feb. 21, 2021, in Evanston, Ill.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Jonathan Davis drives to the basket past Northwestern forward Miller Kopp, left, guard Chase Audige (1) and forward Pete Nance (22) during the second half of the Badgers' 68-51 win over the Wildcats Feb. 21, 2021, in Evanston, Ill.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois guard Adam Miller defends Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis in the second half of the Badgers' 74-69 loss to the Fighting Illini Feb. 27, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis had 5 points and 4 rebounds in 28 minutes.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives to the basket ahead of Iowa forward Keegan Murray during the second half of the Badgers' 77-73 loss to the Hawkeyes March 7, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.
CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp shoots in front of Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis in the first half of the Badgers' 62-57 loss to the Hawkeyes March 12, 2021, at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis. Davis had 2 points and 5 rebounds in the loss.
MICHAEL CONROY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis dunks during the Badgers' 85-62 win over North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Davis had 6 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in his NCAA Tournament debut.
ROBERT FRANKLIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis shoots over Baylor guard Adam Flagler in the second half of the Badgers' 76-63 loss to Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament March 21, 2021, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Davis had 10 points and 2 rebounds in the loss.
MICHAEL CONROY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis dunks the ball in front of St. Francis guard Trey Quartlebaum in the first half of the Badgers' 81-58 season-opening win over the Terriers Nov. 9, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis had 15 points and 3 rebounds in 26 minutes.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis moves to the basket against St. Francis guard Larry Moreno in the first half of the Badgers' 81-58 season-opening win over the Terriers Nov. 9, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis had 15 points and 3 rebounds in 26 minutes.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis fights for the ball against Green Bay forwards Ryan Claflin, left, and Cem Kirciman, right, during the first half of the Badgers' 72-34 win over the Phoenix Nov. 12, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis finished with 15 points and 5 rebounds.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives around a pick set by forward Tyler Wahl while being pursued by Green Bay guard Randy Tucker during the first half of the Badgers' 72-34 win over the Phoenix Nov. 12, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis finished with 15 points and 5 rebounds.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis goes up for a shot in the second half of the Badgers' 69-58 win over Texas A&M Nov. 22, 2021, at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas.
RICK SCUTERI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives on Houston forward J'Wan Roberts in the first half of the Badgers' 65-63 win over the Cougars Nov. 23, 2021, at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas.
RICK SCUTERI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis gets pressured by Houston guard Tramon Mark in the first half of the Badgers' 65-63 win over the Cougars Nov. 23, 2021, at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas.
RICK SCUTERI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) celebrates with guard Johnny Davis (1) and forward Steven Crowl (22) after scoring against Houston forward Reggie Chaney during the second half of the Badgers' 65-63 win over the Cougars Nov. 23, 2021, at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas.
RICK SCUTERI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives to the basket during the first half of the Badgers' 65-63 win over the Cougars Nov. 23, 2021, at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas.
RICK SCUTERI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis goes up for a shot during the first half of the Badgers' 65-63 win over the Cougars Nov. 23, 2021, at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas.
RICK SCUTERI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis shoots over St. Mary's guard Logan Johnson in the first half of the Badgers' 61-55 win over the Gaels in the Maui Invitational championship game Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. Davis led the Badgers with 20 points as they took home the tournament trophy.
RICK SCUTERI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives between St. Mary's center Mitchell Saxen (10) and guard Alex Ducas (44) in the first half of the Badgers' 61-55 win over the Gaels in the Maui Invitational championship game Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. Davis led the Badgers with 20 points as they took home the tournament trophy.
RICK SCUTERI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin forward Carter Gilmore, back, guard Johnny Davis, middle, and forward Tyler Wahl celebrate after defeating St. Mary's 61-55 in the Maui Invitational championship game Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas.
RICK SCUTERI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis poses with the MVP trophy after the Badgers' 61-55 win over the St. Mary's Gaels in the Maui Invitational championship game Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. Davis led the Badgers with 20 points as they won the tournament.
RICK SCUTERI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis scores during the first half of the Badgers' 70-66 win over Georgia Tech Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. Davis scored 15 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and handed out 5 assists in 37 minutes.
HAKIM WRIGHT SR., ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis shoots over Georgia Tech guard Jordan Usher during the first half of the Badgers' 70-66 win over the Yellow Jackets Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. Davis scored 15 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and handed out 5 assists in 37 minutes.
HAKIM WRIGHT SR., ASSOCIATED PRESS
Georgia Tech guard Jordan Usher blocks Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis during the first half of the Badgers' 70-66 win over the Yellow Jackets Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. Davis scored 15 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and handed out 5 assists in 37 minutes.
HAKIM WRIGHT SR., ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis shoots against Marquette's Tyler Kolek during the first half of the Badgers' 89-76 win over the Golden Eagles Dec. 4, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis finished with 25 points and 5 rebounds in 30 minutes.
ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives between Marquette's Oso Ighodaro (13) and Darryl Morsell during the second half of the Badgers' 89-76 win over the Golden Eagles Dec. 4, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis finished with 25 points and 5 rebounds in 30 minutes.
ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis shoots over Marquette's Stevie Mitchell, left, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper during the second half of the Badgers' 89-76 win over the Golden Eagles Dec. 4, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis finished with 25 points and 5 rebounds in 30 minutes.
ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives to the basket while defended by Marquette's Kur Kuath during the second half of the Badgers' 89-76 win over the Golden Eagles Dec. 4, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis finished with 25 points and 5 rebounds in 30 minutes.
ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ohio State guard Jamari Wheeler and Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis fight for a loose ball during the first half of the Badgers' 73-55 loss to the Buckeyes Dec. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Davis finished with 24 points and 7 rebounds in the loss.
PAUL VERNON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis goes up for a shot over Ohio State forward Justin Ahrens, left, and guard Meechie Johnson during the second half of the Badgers' 73-55 loss to the Buckeyes Dec. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Davis finished with 24 points and 7 rebounds in the loss.
PAUL VERNON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis goes up for a dunk during the Badgers' 73-55 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes Dec. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Davis finished with 24 points and 7 rebounds in the loss.
PAUL VERNON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis goes up for a shot behind Ohio State center Joey Brunk during the Badgers' 73-55 loss to the Buckeyes Dec. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Davis finished with 24 points and 7 rebounds in the loss.
PAUL VERNON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives to the basket against Purdue's Jaden Ivey, left, and Isaiah Thompson during the first half of the Badgers' 74-69 win over the Boilermakers Jan. 3, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. Davis led all players with 37 points and 14 rebounds.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives to the basket against Purdue's Jaden Ivey during the first half of the Badgers' 74-69 win over the Boilermakers Jan. 3, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. Davis led all players with 37 points and 14 rebounds.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis shoots during the second half of the Badgers' 74-69 win over the Purdue Boilermakers Jan. 3, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. Davis led all players with 37 points and 14 rebounds.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Purdue's Jaden Ivey goes to the basket against Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis during the second half of the Badgers' 74-69 win over the Boilermakers Jan. 3, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. Davis led all players with 37 points and 14 rebounds.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis reacts after dunking the ball in the second half of the Badgers' 87-78 win over the Hawkeyes Jan. 6, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis scored 26 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and handed out 5 assists in 35 minutes.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis slaps hands with teammates as he comes off the court in the second half of the Badgers' 87-78 win over the Hawkeyes Jan. 6, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis scored 26 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and handed out 5 assists in 35 minutes.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis shoots against Iowa guard Connor McCaffery in the second half of the Badgers' 87-78 win over the Hawkeyes Jan. 6, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis scored 26 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and handed out 5 assists in 35 minutes.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis scores against Maryland in the first half of the Badgers' 70-69 win over the Terrapins Jan. 9, 2022, in College Park, Md. Davis finished with 19 points and 7 rebounds in 37 minutes.
GAIL BURTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis shoots against Maryland in the first half of the Badgers' 70-69 win over the Terrapins Jan. 9, 2022, in College Park, Md. Davis finished with 19 points and 7 rebounds in 37 minutes.
GAIL BURTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives as Maryland 's Xavier Green defends in the first half of the Badgers' 70-69 win over the Terrapins Jan. 9, 2022, in College Park, Md. Davis finished with 19 points and 7 rebounds in 37 minutes.
GAIL BURTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis struggles for the ball with Maryland's Fatts Russell, right, in the second half of the Badgers' 70-69 win over the Terrapins Jan. 9, 2022, in College Park, Md. Davis finished with 19 points and 7 rebounds in 37 minutes.
GAIL BURTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives to the basket against Northwestern guard Ryan Greer (2) and center Ryan Young during the first half of the Badgers' 82-76 win over the Wildcats Jan. 18, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. Davis finished with 27 points and 8 rebounds.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives to the basket against Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard in the second half of the Badgers 86-74 loss to the Spartans Jan. 21, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis finished with 25 points and 5 rebounds in 37 minutes.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis works against Nebraska's Kobe Webster (10) and Eduardo Andre (35) during the first half of the Badgers' 73-65 win over the Cornhuskers Jan. 27, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Davis finished with 13 points and 9 rebounds in 31 minutes.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guards Chucky Hepburn, left, and Johnny Davis go after the ball against Minnesota forward Jamison Battle during the second half of the Badgers' 66-60 win over the Golden Gophers Jan. 30, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds in 37 minutes.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis shoots against Minnesota's Sean Sutherlin during the first half of the Badgers' 66-60 win over the Golden Gophers Jan. 30, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison.
ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis grabs a rebound in the first half of the Badgers' 51-49 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions Feb. 5, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis scored a season-low 4 points while grabbing 9 rebounds in 35 minutes.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis is defended by Penn State guard Jalen Pickett in the first half of the Badgers' 51-49 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions Feb. 5, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis scored a season-low 4 points while grabbing 9 rebounds in 35 minutes.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives towards the basket while defended by Penn State guard Myles Dread in the second half of the Badgers' 51-49 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions Feb. 5, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis scored a season-low 4 points while grabbing 9 rebounds in 35 minutes.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis shoots against Michigan State's Max Christie during the first half of the Badgers' 70-62 win over the Spartans Feb. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Davis scored a game-high 25 points to go along with 6 rebounds and 3 assists.
AL GOLDIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis is fouled by Michigan State's Max Christie during the first half of the Badgers' 70-62 win over the Spartans Feb. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Davis scored a game-high 25 points to go along with 6 rebounds and 3 assists.
AL GOLDIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan State's Gabe Brown and Wisconsin's Johnny Davis wrestle for the ball during the second half of the Badgers' 70-62 win over the Spartans Feb. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Davis scored a game-high 25 points to go along with 6 rebounds and 3 assists.
AL GOLDIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis rebounds the ball against Rutgers during the first half of the Badgers' 73-65 loss to the Scarlet Knights Feb. 12, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis finished with 11 points and 8 rebounds in 34 minutes.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guards Johnny Davis, left, and Chucky Hepburn celebrate following the Badgers' 74-69 win over the Indiana Hoosiers Feb. 15, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. Davis tied for the game high with 30 points to go along with a game-high 12 rebounds in 38 minutes.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives to the basket against Michigan guard Eli Brooks in the second half of the Badgers' 77-63 win over the Wolverines Feb. 20, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis hugs teammate Chucky Hepburn after the Badgers defeated the Michigan Wolverines 77-63 on Feb. 20, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis 25 points and 6 rebounds in 37 minutes.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin players cheer on teammate guard Johnny Davis, left, after the Badgers' 77-63 win over the Wolverines Feb. 20, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis finished with 25 points and 6 rebounds in 37 minutes.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis falls after a collision with Minnesota guard Sean Sutherlin during the second half of the Badgers' 68-67 win over the Golden Gophers Feb. 23, 2022, in Minneapolis. Davis, called for charging on the play, finished with 12 points and 9 rebounds.
ANDY CLAYTON-KING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives to the basket past Rutgers forward Dean Reiber during the first half of the Badgers' 66-61 win over the Scarlet Knights Feb. 26, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. Davis finished with 19 points and 8 rebounds.
ADAM HUNGER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives against Rutgers during the first half of the Badgers' 66-61 win over the Scarlet Knights Feb. 26, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. Davis finished with 19 points and 8 rebounds.
ADAM HUNGER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives to the basket against Purdue guard Jaden Ivey during the first half of the Badgers' 70-67 win over the Boilermakers March 1, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis had 16 points and 8 rebounds as UW secured at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis defends Purdue guard Jaden Ivey during the second half of the Badgers' 70-67 win over the Boilermakers March 1, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis had 16 points and 8 rebounds as UW secured at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis scores against Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, left, and forward Mason Gillis during the second half of the Badgers' 70-67 win over the Boilermakers March 1, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis had 16 points and 8 rebounds as UW secured at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Jordan Davis, left, talks to his brother Johnny Davis during the second half of the Badgers' 70-67 win over the Purdue Boilermakers March 1, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Johnny Davis had 16 points and 8 rebounds as UW secured at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives to the basket against Purdue during the second half of the Badgers' 70-67 win over the Boilermakers March 1, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis had 16 points and 8 rebounds as UW secured at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey works against Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis during the second half of the Badgers' 70-67 win over the Boilermakers March 1, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davis had 16 points and 8 rebounds as UW secured at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship. Ivey finished with 22 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.
ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
