Former Wisconsin coach Dick Bennett's influence still being felt at Virginia when it comes to timeouts

NEW YORK — Dick Bennett didn’t waste any time.

When he was coaching basketball at Wisconsin, and later Washington State, and there was a timeout, the fiery Bennett headed straight for his players, armed with instructions and corrections.

Sometimes, his son Tony, an assistant in those days, would try to intervene.

“I’d try to, like, catch him, when he was hot, before he’d make a beeline to the huddle,” Tony Bennett said. “And a lot of times I got the forearm shiver, ‘Get the heck out of my way, I’ve got something to say.’”

How coaches approach those in-game stoppages varies as widely as their X and O strategies. Tony Bennett has borrowed and built on much of his experiences with his father, but his style in timeouts was inspired more by former UCLA coach Ben Howland.

While most coaches either race to get in front of their players during a stoppage, or quickly confer with staff before addressing their teams, Bennett has a different formula.

Bennett spends most of the time huddling with his assistants, often hearing from each of them before they all agree on a message to deliver to the team. Sometimes, if a call hasn’t gone his way or if he has an issue with the way the game is being officiated, he’ll talk to a referee at the start of the timeout.

Then, he gets together with his staff, near the 3-point line. That conference uses most of the time.

“Just gather your thoughts,” said Bennett, whose team played Louisville in the second round of the ACC tournament Wednesday night. “Is there anything someone saw? Gather my own thoughts, talk a little bit. Let the guys rest, and then walk in with enough time. Sometimes you’re out there a little long and you’ve got to speed talk and sometimes you go in there.”

Only then, after conferring with his assistants, does Bennett make his way to the circle of chairs where the five players who are on the floor are seated, surrounded by a semicircle of the bench players, delivering one or two key points, sometimes adjustments, sometimes reminders.

“I remember those huddles and sometimes they had a different flavor to them than others,” said Liberty coach Ritchie McKay, a UVA assistant from 2009-15. “They were, I thought, fruitful.”

In an average college game, there are four media timeouts per half, which generally last 105 seconds, time for 90-second television commercials, with a 15-second buffer. Additionally, each coach has four timeouts — three 30-second and one 60-second timeouts — per game.

And while there have been times when Bennett found himself “speed talking,” for the most part, he’s found the time allotted more than ample.

During the 2017-18 college basketball season, when Virginia went 31-3, Tony Bennett’s team beat opponents by an average of 13 points per game. It won 10 games by at least 20 points.

And it was during one of those blowout victories that Ron Sanchez, a Virginia assistant from 2009-18 and now the head coach at Charlotte, recalled one of the lighter moments of the season during a timeout.

“We’re in a timeout and we’re going to the team huddle and Tony’s like, ‘No, no. Let’s not go in the huddle yet,” said Sanchez. “‘There’s too much time. I don’t have much to say.’”

In fact, when asked about his approach to timeouts, Bennett initially joked, “Well there’s big decisions to be made: Where or what you’re gonna have for dinner that night? Who’s buying, and all that?”

But the truth, Bennett’s players and former assistants said, is that Bennett is a master at delivering a concise and impactful message during those stoppages.

“He’s pretty deliberate and straight to the point and just gets to what he needs from us,” said forward Jayden Gardner. “He gets it across pretty well.”

In games this season at Pittsburgh and Notre Dame, more than once, Panthers coach Jeff Capel and Notre Dame’s Mike Brey had concluded their in-timeout remarks to their players before Bennett even got in front of his.

“Something I really appreciated about Tony is, he was willing to listen to his assistants,” said McKay. “He really took in advice from the other coaches and I think relayed them, when he thought it was appropriate, to our team.”