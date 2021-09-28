 Skip to main content
Former Wisconsin basketball assistant Alando Tucker denies secretly recording meeting in first interview since release
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Eastern Illinois Wisconsin Basketball

UW coach Greg Gard and assistant coach Alando Tucker look on during UW's win over Eastern Illinois on Nov. 25 at the Kohl Center. 

 ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former University of Wisconsin assistant coach Alando Tucker spoke to Seth Davis of The Athletic and denied recording a meeting between seniors on UW’s 2020-21 team and the coaches.

This is the first time Tucker has spoken on the record to a journalist about the controversy. The Wisconsin State Journal had reached out to Tucker multiple times with no response following the release of the audio recording. His statement was in an article, published Tuesday, about coach Greg Gard moving forward from a chaotic offseason. 

“I didn’t come back to Wisconsin to be a coach,” Tucker told Davis. “That was never my plan. I went there to step in for my brother Howard, and I still have love for the coaches and the student-athletes and the university as a whole.” 

Howard Moore was an assistant coach at UW, and Tucker stepped in for him on an interim basis after Moore was severely injured in a car accident that killed his wife and daughter. 

In late June, an anonymous person emailed the Wisconsin State Journal a link to a recording from a meeting during the season that included Gard, his assistants and the seven seniors on the team. 

The 37-minute audio file was only a portion of a meeting that lasted two hours, according to some people in that room, and the entirety of that shared clip was Gard receiving criticism from the seniors present.

Tucker put out a statement Aug. 4 that said he didn’t want to be silent and “to state categorically that I have not done any of the things that I have been accused of.” His statement came two days after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported he tried to get Gard fired during the 2019-20 season and attempted to turn players against Gard this past season.

Gard told The Athletic that he is not sure who recorded the meeting and that he would be moving on from the issue.

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew, Todd Milewski and Jim Polzin get together over Zoom to discuss the state of Wisconsin men’s basketball after audio from a meeting between players and coach Greg Gard was released. The guys discuss their biggest takeaways from the audio and Jim’s reporting; the idea of a generation gap between coaches and players, and even between players from five years ago and today’s players; Gard’s future and what he has to do in the wake of this story; and more.  
