Former Wisconsin Badgers walk-on Walt McGrory announces he has form of bone cancer

“This past year has been more difficult than I ever could have imagined,” McGrory said in a statement on his Twitter account. “Three additional hip surgeries tested my resilience more than ever before. But my goal to play this season at the University of South Dakota and have a successful final year of college hoops helped push me through each setback. Unfortunately, I have a new battle to fight and will no longer be able to compete this season. I was recently diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. I will learn more about my prognosis and course of treatment in the coming days. It will be a long road, but I know I’m not in this alone. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to lend support and offer strength.”