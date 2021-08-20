 Skip to main content
Former Wisconsin Badgers walk-on Walt McGrory announces he has form of bone cancer
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

McGrory shot

UW guard Walt McGrory drives to the basket against Ohio State's E.J. Liddell during a game at the Kohl Center on Feb. 9, 2020.

 STATE JOURNAL FILE PHOTO

Former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball player Walt McGrory announced Friday he has a form of bone cancer and will put his career on hold.

McGrory, who spent four seasons as a walk-on with the Badgers, transferred to South Dakota following the 2020-21 campaign. The 6-foot-3 guard is a native of Edina, Minnesota.

Former University of Wisconsin men's hockey player Cole Caufield poses with the Hobey Baker Award and addresses the crowd at the annual winner's banquet on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Lake Elmo, Minnesota.

“This past year has been more difficult than I ever could have imagined,” McGrory said in a statement on his Twitter account. “Three additional hip surgeries tested my resilience more than ever before. But my goal to play this season at the University of South Dakota and have a successful final year of college hoops helped push me through each setback. Unfortunately, I have a new battle to fight and will no longer be able to compete this season. I was recently diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. I will learn more about my prognosis and course of treatment in the coming days. It will be a long road, but I know I’m not in this alone. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to lend support and offer strength.”

According to the American Cancer Society’s website, “Osteosarcoma is the most common type of cancer that starts in the bones. The cancer cells in these tumors look like early forms of bone cells that normally help make new bone tissue, but the bone tissue in an osteosarcoma is not as strong as that in normal bones.”

McGrory appeared in 36 games for a total of 163 minutes at UW. He was one of three Badgers to transfer after last season, a group that also included two players who landed at Valparaiso: Trevor Anderson and Joe Hedstrom.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

