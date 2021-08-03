 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Wisconsin Badgers forward Sam Dekker returns from overseas to reportedly sign with Toronto Raptors
0 Comments
topical alert
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Former Wisconsin Badgers forward Sam Dekker returns from overseas to reportedly sign with Toronto Raptors

  • 0

Former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball player Sam Dekker is coming back after two seasons abroad to play in the NBA. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the forward has signed a deal with the Toronto Raptors.

"The climb-back the past two years has tested me more than anything in my career, but the journey is the reward," the 27-year-old Dekker wrote in a tweet. "I’m humbled and grateful. There’s always another hill to climb in this life."

Dekker was drafted 18th overall in the 2015 NBA draft after three successful seasons at UW. He earned 2013 Big Ten All-Freshman team honors before being named to the All Big-Ten second team in both 2014 and 2015.

The Sheboygan native spent two seasons with the Rockets before he was traded to the Clippers in 2017. He was part of the deal that sent Chris Paul to Houston. 

He was traded twice in 2018, first to the Cavaliers then to the Wizards. 

He averaged 5.5 points on 47.8% shooting from the field and 28.8% from the 3-point range in 200 NBA games with eight starts.

The Wizards were the last NBA team Dekker played for before heading to Europe in 2019 to play for Russian club Lokomotiv Kuban in the 2019-20 season. He spent last season in Turkey on Türk Telekom’s roster.

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin give you their takeaways from Big Ten Media Days last week and then examine what the Badgers football team has at the quarterback, running back and fullback positions.  

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics