Former Wisconsin Badgers forward Sam Dekker returns from overseas to reportedly sign with Toronto Raptors

Former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball player Sam Dekker is coming back after two seasons abroad to play in the NBA. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the forward has signed a deal with the Toronto Raptors.

"The climb-back the past two years has tested me more than anything in my career, but the journey is the reward," the 27-year-old Dekker wrote in a tweet. "I’m humbled and grateful. There’s always another hill to climb in this life."

Dekker was drafted 18th overall in the 2015 NBA draft after three successful seasons at UW. He earned 2013 Big Ten All-Freshman team honors before being named to the All Big-Ten second team in both 2014 and 2015.

The Sheboygan native spent two seasons with the Rockets before he was traded to the Clippers in 2017. He was part of the deal that sent Chris Paul to Houston.

He was traded twice in 2018, first to the Cavaliers then to the Wizards.

He averaged 5.5 points on 47.8% shooting from the field and 28.8% from the 3-point range in 200 NBA games with eight starts.