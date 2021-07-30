Former Wisconsin Badgers forward Micah Potter goes pro with Miami Heat

Former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball player Micah Potter did not get drafted in Thursday’s NBA draft, but he did secure a professional deal. The forward signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Miami Heat.
Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year deals with the minimum salary. These contracts don’t come with any compensation protection but often include a bonus ranging from $5,000 to $50,000.
Potter will attend training camp with the Heat, then either be retained on the Heat roster or waived to play with Miami’s G-League affiliate — the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
The bonus is an incentive for players to stay with their team’s G-League affiliate. Players often decide to try for an international career after getting waived, but the bonus rewards players who stay. Players must stay with the G-League team for at least 60 days to receive the bonus.
Exhibit 10 contracts also can be converted into two-way contracts, which allow for the player to play on both the NBA team and G-League team. His bonus would turn into a salary guarantee if Miami opted to do this before the season begins. Potter would be entitled to that bonus, even if he gets waived to the G-League days later, as soon as the contract becomes a two-way deal.
An Exhibit 10 contract that gets converted to a two-way deal then can be converted into a standard NBA contract if the team wants.
Potter, who did not immediately return phone calls, now turns his focus to training camp and his status will be decided before the regular season starts.
Get to know current, former Badgers headed to Tokyo to compete in the Summer Olympics
Mohammed Ahmed
Country: Canada
Sport: Track and field
Event: 10,000 meters
UW sports: Cross country (2009-12); track & field (2010-14)
Previously Olympic appearances: 2016 Rio Olympics, 2012 London Olympics
Twitter: @Moh_Speed
Instagram: @moh_speed23
Yigit Aslan
Country: Turkey
Sport: Swimming
Event: 800-meter freestyle
UW sports: 2021 incoming freshman
Instagram: @yigit_aslann
Badgers swimmer Phoebe Bacon makes US Olympic team for Tokyo
University of Wisconsin freshman Phoebe Bacon said she never imagined making the U.S. Olympic team in the women’s 200-meter backstroke. Most people couldn’t imagine Regan Smith not making it.
Yet that’s what happened Saturday night in perhaps the biggest upset at the Olympic trials in Omaha, Nebraska. Smith, the world record holder, finished third behind Rhyan White and Bacon in the finals of the 200 back and will not swim that race at the Olympics.
Bacon finished second in 2:06.46.
Days after revealing she was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome, Simone Manuel brought the crowd to its feet on the final night of the trials Sunday with a thrilling victory in the 50-meter freestyle.
The first Black woman to capture an individual gold medal in swimming, Manuel’s hopes were on the ropes after she failed to even qualify for the final of the 100 free, the event she won five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.
Nathan Adrian’s bid for a fourth Olympics came up short when he finished third in the men’s 50 free. Caeleb Dressel tied his American record with another dominating performance, touching about a half-body length ahead of Michael Andrew in :21.04.
Andrew earned his third individual event at the Olympics with a time of :21.48.
Kelsey Card
Country: U.S.
Sport: Track and field
Event: Discus
UW sports: Track & field (2012-16)
Previous Olympic experience: 2016 Rio Olympics
Twitter: @KelseyCard27
Instagram: @cardthrows
Rae Lin D'Alie
Country: Italy
Sport: Basketball
Event: 3-on-3 women's basketball
UW sports: Women's basketball (2006-10)
Instagram: @rmdalie11
Formers Badgers athlete Georgia Ellenwood makes Canadian team for Tokyo Olympics
Former University of Wisconsin athlete Georgia Ellenwood will represent Canada in the Tokyo Olympics next month.
Ellenwood, a native of Langley, Canada, recorded a personal best of 6,314 points to win the heptathlon at the Stadtwerke Ratingen Mehrkampf-Meeting over the weekend in Ratingen, Germany.
Ellenwood won the heptathlon javelin with a personal-best throw of 159 feet, 4 inches, and also won the heptathlon 800 meters in a personal-best time of 2 minutes, 11.45 seconds.
Record time: At the U.S. trials Monday in Eugene, Oregon, Elle Purrier St. Pierre won the 1,500-meter race in an Olympic trials-record time to earn a spot at the games.
Purrier St. Pierre finished in 3:58.03. It broke the former trials mark of 3:58.92 set by Mary Slaney in 1988.
Monumental: New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard hefted 628 pounds in two lifts on the way to qualifying in the women’s super-heavyweight division for the Olympics.
She will be the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympic Games. At 43, she will also be the oldest weightlifter at the games.
Kelsey (Jenkins) Harshman
Country: Canada
Sport: Softball
Event: Softball
UW sports: Softball (2015-18)
Instagram: @kelseyharshman
Olli Hoare
Country: Australia
Sport: Track and field
Event: 1,500 meters
UW sports: Cross country and track & field (2016-20)
Twitter: @ollie_hoare97
Instagram: @ollihoare
Alev Kelter
Country: U.S.
Sport: Rugby sevens
Event: Women's rugby sevens
UW sports: Women's hockey and women's soccer (2009-13)
Previous Olympic experience: 2016 Rio Olympics
Twitter: @kelteralev
Instagram: @alevkelter
Rose Lavelle
Country: U.S.
Sport: Soccer
Event: Women's soccer
UW sports: Women's soccer (2013-16)
Twitter: @roselavelle
Instagram: @lavellerose
Morgan McDonald
Country: Australia
Sport: Track and field
Event: 5,000 meters
UW sports: Cross country and track & field (2014-19)
Twitter: @mrgnmcdnld
Instagram: @morganmcdonald
Former Badgers athlete Alicia Monson qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Former University of Wisconsin athlete Alicia Monson made her first Olympic team after finishing third in the 10,000 meters at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.
Monson, 23, who runs for On Athletics Club in Boulder, Colorado, crossed the line in 31:18.55.
Race winner Emily Sisson clocked 31:03.82, breaking the trials record of 31:09.65 set by Deena Kastor in 2004.
Karissa Schweizer, who was three seconds behind Monson at the bell lap, placed second.
The Tokyo Olympics run July 23 to Aug. 8.
Maddie Wanamaker
Country: U.S.
Sport: Rowing
Event: Women's four
UW sports: Women's rowing (2013-17)
Twitter: @wanamaker_m
Instagram: @mad_wana
Zack Ziemek
Country: U.S.
Sport: Track and field
Event: Decathlon
UW sports: Track & field (2012-16)
Previous Olympic experience: 2016 Rio Olympics
Instagram: @zachziemek