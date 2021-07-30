 Skip to main content
Former Wisconsin Badgers forward Micah Potter goes pro with Miami Heat
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Former Wisconsin Badgers forward Micah Potter goes pro with Miami Heat

NCAA North Carolina Wisconsin Basketball potter

Wisconsin's Brad Davison (34), Micah Potter (11), Aleem Ford (2) and D'Mitrik Trice (0) celebrate a late three-point basket in the first-round game against North Carolina in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. 

 ROBERT FRANKLIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball player Micah Potter did not get drafted in Thursday’s NBA draft, but he did secure a professional deal. The forward signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Miami Heat.

Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year deals with the minimum salary. These contracts don’t come with any compensation protection but often include a bonus ranging from $5,000 to $50,000. 

Potter will attend training camp with the Heat, then either be retained on the Heat roster or waived to play with Miami’s G-League affiliate the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The bonus is an incentive for players to stay with their team’s G-League affiliate. Players often decide to try for an international career after getting waived, but the bonus rewards players who stay. Players must stay with the G-League team for at least 60 days to receive the bonus. 

Exhibit 10 contracts also can be converted into two-way contracts, which allow for the player to play on both the NBA team and G-League team. His bonus would turn into a salary guarantee if Miami opted to do this before the season begins. Potter would be entitled to that bonus, even if he gets waived to the G-League days later, as soon as the contract becomes a two-way deal.

An Exhibit 10 contract that gets converted to a two-way deal then can be converted into a standard NBA contract if the team wants.

Potter, who did not immediately return phone calls, now turns his focus to training camp and his status will be decided before the regular season starts.

