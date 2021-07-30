Former Wisconsin Badgers forward Micah Potter goes pro with Miami Heat

Former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball player Micah Potter did not get drafted in Thursday’s NBA draft, but he did secure a professional deal. The forward signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Miami Heat.

Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year deals with the minimum salary. These contracts don’t come with any compensation protection but often include a bonus ranging from $5,000 to $50,000.

Potter will attend training camp with the Heat, then either be retained on the Heat roster or waived to play with Miami’s G-League affiliate — the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The bonus is an incentive for players to stay with their team’s G-League affiliate. Players often decide to try for an international career after getting waived, but the bonus rewards players who stay. Players must stay with the G-League team for at least 60 days to receive the bonus.

Jim Polzin answers readers' questions about the Packers, Badgers football and men's basketball The point of this mailbag is to inform you while also having a little fun. Send me your questions about the Badgers, Packers, Brewers, Bucks and I’ll do my best to answer them.