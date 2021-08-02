 Skip to main content
Former Wisconsin Badger Micah Potter worked out for 12 NBA teams. Here’s why he chose the Miami Heat
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Former Wisconsin Badger Micah Potter worked out for 12 NBA teams. Here's why he chose the Miami Heat

  • 0

Former Wisconsin Badgers forward Micah Potter gathered with family members to watch the NBA draft last week. It wasn’t until the early hours the next day that he got the call from his agent telling him he officially is a professional basketball player. 

Potter worked out with about 12 teams during the pre-draft process but landed with one he didn’t practice with. The Miami Heat offered him an Exhibit 10 deal after seeing what he did in various workouts and during his career at UW. 

“They were one of the ones that liked me the most,” Potter said. “They made sure they kept in touch throughout the whole pre-draft process. With their history of developing players and the situation that they have going on right now with their team, we just felt it was the best situation for me.” 

The Cavaliers, Nets, Bucks, Knicks, Warriors, Pistons and Wizards all were talking to Potter and his agent earlier in the week.

The Mentor, Ohio, native raised eyebrows during the pre-draft process by showing his adaptability to a new style of play and overall athleticism.

“Every single team that I went to said the exact same thing we had no idea you were this kind of player,” he said.

Signing with the Heat was a no-brainer decision for Potter despite all the interest.

“It's been a lifelong dream to play in the NBA,” he said. “That's kind of a cliche thing to say. Everyone says it. Just to be able to finally be in that situation, to be able to show off your skills, like that's the thing I'm most looking forward to is just playing.”

Just hours after signing, Potter said goodbye to his family and flew to Sacramento to compete in the California Classic — a two-day summer basketball showcase with the Kings, Warriors, Lakers and Heat.

He will head from there to Las Vegas to play in the Summer League. His performance in both summer competitions as well as training camp will determine his status. 

He’ll be offered a roster spot, waived to the G-League or receive a two-way deal where he can play for both Miami and its G-League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. 

“The goal is to move up to a full-time roster spot through summer league and training camp,” he said. “That's obviously the goal that's on me. I got to perform and I'm looking forward to taking advantage of the opportunity to perform.”

