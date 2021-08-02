Former Wisconsin Badger Micah Potter worked out for 12 NBA teams. Here’s why he chose the Miami Heat

Former Wisconsin Badgers forward Micah Potter goes pro with Miami Heat The 2021 graduate signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Miami Heat and could play in either the NBA or the G-League this upcoming season.

“Every single team that I went to said the exact same thing — we had no idea you were this kind of player,” he said.

Signing with the Heat was a no-brainer decision for Potter despite all the interest.

“It's been a lifelong dream to play in the NBA,” he said. “That's kind of a cliche thing to say. Everyone says it. Just to be able to finally be in that situation, to be able to show off your skills, like that's the thing I'm most looking forward to is just playing.”

Just hours after signing, Potter said goodbye to his family and flew to Sacramento to compete in the California Classic — a two-day summer basketball showcase with the Kings, Warriors, Lakers and Heat.

He will head from there to Las Vegas to play in the Summer League. His performance in both summer competitions as well as training camp will determine his status.

He’ll be offered a roster spot, waived to the G-League or receive a two-way deal where he can play for both Miami and its G-League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.