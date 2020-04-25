Former UW point guard Traevon Jackson finally finds court of appeal

But it’s the two years in between that Jackson believes changed him for the better. He’d moved to Los Angeles, where he’d always wanted to live, and was playing in various Pro-Am leagues while doing some soul-searching off the court. Now, Jackson calls it a “process of a lot of inward healing” and says it helped him grow.

“I needed to take some time to establish some things in my life personally, like mental foundation wise,” he said. “Like, ‘Why am I doing what I’m doing?’ ”

The conclusion Jackson came to was his priorities were out of whack. He was putting so much pressure on himself to succeed in basketball that it had become unhealthy.

“Honestly, it was a god to me because of how much I put into it,” he said. “Once I put it into its proper place, I finally can play the game but not allow the game to be my way of living. … I had to keep the game in its rightful place and learn from it and grow from it rather than my whole eat, sleep and drink was that.”