Former UW point guard Traevon Jackson finally finds court of appeal

Deep into a 45-minute conversation, Traevon Jackson politely acknowledged it wouldn’t be a tell-all interview.
By the end, the former point guard for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program had cleared up some of the mystery surrounding his whereabouts the past five years. The post-Badgers chapter of his life, Jackson admitted, has been an adventure. But it’s a complicated story and — at least for now — Jackson is choosing to keep some things private.
But before we begin, a spoiler of sorts: Jackson says he’s happy. This adventure has changed his way of thinking about basketball and life. He abruptly departed UW to chase his NBA dream, a mission that had consumed him for well over a decade by that point.
Now, at age 27, Jackson views the world through a different lens. He’s still playing basketball — Jackson was in Sweden when COVID-19 caused sports, and so many other things, to be placed on hold — but his perspective has changed.
“I can’t go fully into it. That would take hours,” Jackson, who’s living in New Jersey, said last week when reached on his cell phone. “But things in life actually make sense now. And the things I thought were valuable aren’t as valuable to me anymore.”
A new outlook
Just like that, Jackson was gone.
Five years later, the final two games of his UW career — a triumphant victory over Kentucky in the 2015 Final Four followed by a devastating loss to Duke in the title game two days later — are a blur to Jackson. But what he does remember is that within a few days of the Badgers’ return from Indianapolis, he packed up his bags and left Madison to chase his NBA dream.
Bo Ryan, UW’s coach at the time, pleaded with Jackson to stay in town and finish the semester. Jackson had about a month of classes remaining and was on pace to graduate that May. But he’d made up his mind earlier in the season that once the season ended, whenever that might be, he’d drop out of school and head home to Ohio to train.
Nobody was going to talk Jackson out of that plan. Ryan couldn’t do it, nor could Jackson’s parents. His mother, Tammy Winston, told him she didn’t agree with the decision but that she’d always be there for him. The situation caused a wedge between Jackson and his father, former Ohio State All-American and NBA standout Jim Jackson, but that relationship has been repaired.
The Cliffs Notes version of Jackson’s professional career begins with him going undrafted, playing for the Washington Wizards’ entry in the 2015 NBA Summer League and spending part of the following season with the Iowa Energy of the NBA’s G League.
It ends with Jackson playing in Sweden this past season after spending the 2018-19 season in Slovakia.
But it’s the two years in between that Jackson believes changed him for the better. He’d moved to Los Angeles, where he’d always wanted to live, and was playing in various Pro-Am leagues while doing some soul-searching off the court. Now, Jackson calls it a “process of a lot of inward healing” and says it helped him grow.
“I needed to take some time to establish some things in my life personally, like mental foundation wise,” he said. “Like, ‘Why am I doing what I’m doing?’ ”
The conclusion Jackson came to was his priorities were out of whack. He was putting so much pressure on himself to succeed in basketball that it had become unhealthy.
“Honestly, it was a god to me because of how much I put into it,” he said. “Once I put it into its proper place, I finally can play the game but not allow the game to be my way of living. … I had to keep the game in its rightful place and learn from it and grow from it rather than my whole eat, sleep and drink was that.”
That didn’t mean Jackson wanted to stop playing altogether. Jackson joined the Rochester RazorSharks of the Premier Basketball League in 2018, mainly as a way to build up video clips so he could pursue a career in Europe. It was in Slovakia that Jackson could sense something felt different. “Basketball,” he said, “was actually starting to become fun again.”
Jackson had played 10 games for the Norrkoping Dolphins in Sweden, averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists, when the season was shut down in March.
“My best pro year yet,” Jackson said, "and then (COVID-19) hit.”
Looking back
Jackson appeared in 111 games, including 84 starts, for the Badgers over four seasons. He missed nearly half of his senior season with a broken foot, returning for the final four games of the 2015 NCAA tournament.
Settling on Jackson’s legacy at UW is complicated — there’s that word again — in part because he was a lightning rod for criticism at times. While Jackson was never the star on teams that made back-to-back runs to the Final Four, he was a key piece of that glorious stretch because he was tough, fearless and wanted the ball in his hands in big moments.
That led to winning shots late in games against Minnesota, Penn State and Michigan State during the middle of his career and a miss at the end of a heartbreaking loss to Kentucky in a 2014 national semifinal.
Jackson, like many, had plenty of time on his hands in March and was able to watch the various big games from his era that were replayed on television as networks scrambled to fill slots with no live sports being played. When asked what he remembers most, Jackson chose to focus on the experience as a whole more than any specific game or moment.
“The best part of that run, it wasn’t about the games and the trophies and stuff,” Jackson said. “It was the relationships.”
Jackson admits he didn’t do a good job of maintaining those relationships, however. Over the years, he’s crossed paths with former teammates and even caught up with Ryan at one of Nigel Hayes’ G League games during the 2017-18 season.
For the most part, though, Jackson has lost touch with the group. One of his regrets is not being present at the Kohl Center when Frank Kaminsky’s jersey was hung in the rafters in 2018; in fact, Jackson says he hasn’t been back in Madison in the five years since his UW career ended and he left to prepare for the NBA draft.
The Badgers were a lovable, close-knit group in 2014-15, and that bond remains strong for most of that core group. Does Jackson feel left out?
“I did that myself,” he said. “I was going through my own stuff.”
Jackson was back in Wisconsin last year when he attended training camp for the G League’s Wisconsin Herd in Milwaukee. He says he’d like to return to Madison at some point, maybe attend a game and say hello to old friends.
For now, Jackson just wants everyone to know he’s OK. Basketball is fun again and he’s dabbling in new passions, including film making and producing music.
Over the phone, at least, Jackson sounded content and full of energy. He insists he’s in a good place, that these past five years have helped prepare him for what’s next.
“It’s been a beautiful time,” he said, “because of what I’ve learned along the way.”
