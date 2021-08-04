Former UW basketball star, coach Alando Tucker laments ‘mistaken assumptions’ in first statement since departure

Tucker came back for a second season as assistant, but the Journal Sentinel reported that he continued to try to undermine Gard and be a disruptive force in the locker room. Among the allegations was that Tucker told a player “to ignore the coaching points of a fellow assistant in charge of that player’s position group.”

The Badgers, among the Big Ten favorites when the 2020-21 season began, finished in sixth place with a 10-10 record. Gard was aware of Tucker’s plot to get him fired by this point, according to the Journal Sentinel report, and decided not to retain Tucker for a third season despite Tucker applying for the permanent position.

Gard instead went with another former UW player, Sharif Chambliss.

“I chose to return to Wisconsin to be a part of a greater mission to influence, inspire and empower the next generation of student-athletes, while also creating opportunities to further the Wisconsin idea,” Tucker said in his statement. “During my time as the Director of Engagement, I not only upheld my duties, but also assisted with recruitment efforts across a number of sports. I took great pride in being a servant to the Madison community and ethos.