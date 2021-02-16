Former Sun Prairie basketball player Jalen Johnson declares for NBA draft after leaving Duke early

Jalen Johnson’s time playing men’s basketball at Duke University has ended during his freshman season.

Johnson now has set his sights on the NBA.

Duke forward Johnson — a former prep standout at Sun Prairie and Glendale Nicolet — announced he will forgo the rest of this freshman season and declare of the 2021 NBA draft, according to a release from Duke on Monday night.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Johnson is currently ranked as the No. 6 NBA draft prospect by ESPN.com.

Johnson played in 13 games at Duke, including eight starts. He was third on the team in scoring, averaging 11.2 points per game, and second in rebounding (6.1 boards per game).

"I appreciate everything about my time at Duke," Johnson said in a statement. "Coach K, my teammates and the program have been nothing but supportive throughout this season, especially during the rehab of my foot injury.