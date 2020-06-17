Former Madison Central, University of Wisconsin star basketball player Joe Franklin dies at 74

Joe Franklin was competitive to the end.
Franklin, a former standout at Madison Central High School and later with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program, died Wednesday in Oshkosh. He was 74.
According to his longtime friend, Mark Schultz, Franklin was diagnosed with congestive heart failure two years ago. Doctors discovered a cancerous mass near Franklin’s kidney last summer, and he spent the final seven months of his life in a rehabilitation facility.
“He didn’t want to give up on life,” said Schultz, who spent time with Franklin Wednesday morning. “He hung on as long as he could.
“I whispered in his ear (Wednesday) morning, ‘Joe, it’s time to let go. It’s your time.’ I said, ‘You won, don’t be so damn competitive.’”
Franklin was a two-time All-City and All-Big Eight performer in basketball at Central. As a senior in 1963-64, he led the conference in scoring and was named the player of the year in Madison and first-team All-State.
A few months later, Franklin finished fifth in the high jump at the WIAA state track meet.
Franklin left UW in 1968 as the program’s all-time leader in points (1,215) and rebounds (858). In 72 games over three seasons — freshmen weren’t eligible to compete during Franklin’s time with the Badgers — he recorded 47 double-doubles.
As a senior, the skinny, 6-foot-4 forward was named first-team All-Big Ten while averaging 22.7 points and 13.9 rebounds per game. Both of those single-season averages rank second all-time at UW.
Franklin was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the fifth round in 1968 but never played in the NBA. He eventually settled in Oshkosh and landed a job at UW-Oshkosh in 1977, working over three decades at the university prior to retiring in 2011 as the information manager in the institutional research department.
Schultz was a student at UW-Oshkosh when he met Franklin. The two bonded, in part, because of how much they liked to compete in everything they did. They talked trash as golf partners for 30 years and later served as co-coaches on a youth team that included Schultz’s son.
There were even some battles in pick-up basketball games.
“He was 10 years older than me and I thought I could handle him,” Schultz said. “The next thing I know, I’d be laying on the ground after getting an elbow in my chest.
“He didn’t spare anybody. Once you got on the court, that was his domain.”
But Franklin had a softer side as well that included a wonderful sense of humor.
Eight years ago, Franklin and Schultz were part of a foursome playing in a fundraiser for the Edgerton high school golf program. The group playing behind Franklin and Schultz included hometown hero Steve Stricker, and the PGA Tour pro made a point to race up to Franklin to let him know he was a big fan.
“I’m a big fan of yours, too,” Franklin told Stricker, according to Schultz. “But I still like Tiger better.”
A private funeral for Franklin will be held in Madison. A celebration of life will be held in his memory on June 24 from 4-7 p.m. at Oblio’s Lounge, an establishment co-owned by Schultz in Oshkosh.
Almost from the start of their relationship, Franklin referred to Schultz not by his first name but as “son.” Eventually, Schultz asked him why.
“You’re the kind of guy that when you walk in a room, you light it up,” Franklin told Schultz, who quickly realized he’d been misinterpreting the nickname. “So I said, ‘I’m calling it right back at you.’”
When the COVID-19 pandemic restricted visitors, Schultz came to Franklin’s window at the rehabilitation facility and they spoke over the phone. When Franklin’s condition took a turn for the worse on Sunday, Schultz was allowed in the room and spent the better part of the past four days by his side.
“My world got a little darker today,” Schultz said. “I lost my sun.”
