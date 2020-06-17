Former Madison Central, University of Wisconsin star basketball player Joe Franklin dies at 74

As a senior, the skinny, 6-foot-4 forward was named first-team All-Big Ten while averaging 22.7 points and 13.9 rebounds per game. Both of those single-season averages rank second all-time at UW.

Franklin was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the fifth round in 1968 but never played in the NBA. He eventually settled in Oshkosh and landed a job at UW-Oshkosh in 1977, working over three decades at the university prior to retiring in 2011 as the information manager in the institutional research department.

Schultz was a student at UW-Oshkosh when he met Franklin. The two bonded, in part, because of how much they liked to compete in everything they did. They talked trash as golf partners for 30 years and later served as co-coaches on a youth team that included Schultz’s son.

There were even some battles in pick-up basketball games.

“He was 10 years older than me and I thought I could handle him,” Schultz said. “The next thing I know, I’d be laying on the ground after getting an elbow in my chest.

“He didn’t spare anybody. Once you got on the court, that was his domain.”

But Franklin had a softer side as well that included a wonderful sense of humor.