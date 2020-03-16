Former Badgers star Ethan Happ home from Italy, in self-quarantine

The hoop in the driveway of Ethan Happ’s childhood home is still there, ready to be used.
When it warms up a bit, perhaps the former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball standout will venture outside to get some shots up, like he did when he was a kid. After all, he’s got plenty of free time on his hands.
These are strange times for Happ, who rarely could be spotted without a basketball in his hands during his five seasons with the Badgers. Now, the sport he’s so passionate about doesn’t seem all that important in the grand scheme of things.
Happ has been in self-quarantine since returning home last week from Italy, where he was thriving in his first season as a pro. While the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has put Happ’s career on hold, that’s the least of his concerns.
“It definitely created a great perspective for me,” Happ said, “after seeing what I saw in Italy.”
For now, Happ is spending his days alone at his parents’ home near Milan, Illinois. Randy and Teresa Happ have checked into a hotel for two weeks because they didn’t to put themselves or anyone else at risk in the event their son is carrying the virus.
Happ, to be clear, feels great and has no reason to believe he’s infected. He’s spending his time working out and doing whatever else he can do to stay busy.
But northern Italy has been one of areas hit the hardest by COVID-19. The country on Sunday recorded nearly 3,600 new cases and nearly 400 deaths in a 24-hour period.
“They were choosing who they were going to treat and the hospitals got so overrun that they couldn’t take everyone and they started taking the people that had the most likelihood of getting past this virus and making it to 100 percent recovery,” Happ said.
The virus has been on Happ’s radar for more than three weeks. On Feb. 22, he exchanged a series of text messages with his brother, Eric, who was planning to travel to Italy with his girlfriend. At that point, Ethan Happ was watching the numbers of people infected climb each day, and he eventually convinced his brother to stay home.
Happ, who began the season playing for a team in Greece, joined Vanoli Cremona of Italy’s Lega Basket Serie A in November and is averaging 18.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
His team is just past the halfway point of the regular season and was about two months away from starting the playoffs. But that’s on hold for now.
Other former UW players are in a holding pattern as well.
Sam Dekker, who’s playing in Russia after spending four seasons in the NBA, said Monday that his season is suspended and he’s waiting on word of what comes next.
Jordan Taylor, who’s in his first full season playing in France, finally got word Sunday that he’d be able to return home to Minnesota. Former San Antonio Spurs standout Tony Parker is the president of Taylor’s team, ASVEL Basket, and helped the club arrange plans for Americans such as Taylor to book flights while they were still allowed to leave the country.
Taylor was scheduled to board a flight in Lyon, France, and arrive in Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport on Tuesday night after stops in Amsterdam and Atlanta.
While his league is suspended until the end of March for now, Taylor believes he’ll be away much longer than that. “I personally think they’ll just cancel it,” he said.
Nigel Hayes was playing in Lithuania, which he says has done a good job of staying ahead of the curve when it comes to COVID-19. Hayes can go to the grocery store and work out at his club’s gym but otherwise is keeping his distance in his apartment.
The Lithuanian Basketball League already has canceled its season and declared Zalgiris Kaunas, Hayes’ team, the champion. “Easiest championship I’ve ever won, I’ll tell you that,” Hayes said.
Hayes and others are waiting to see if the EuroLeague, which is suspended until mid-April, will resume play.
Happ, meanwhile, saw what happened in Italy and worries America will see the same rise in new cases over the next few weeks.
“I think that’s where we’re headed if don’t take the right precautions,” Happ said. “I think the government is taking the right steps. But then, obviously it’s up to the people. If they don’t act in the proper manner, then we’re going to be right where Italy is in no more than two weeks.”