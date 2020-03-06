Former Badgers players enjoy watching program make big turnaround from earlier in season

Gasser, who has a job in the UW athletic department, was exchanging small talk with a reporter at the Kohl Center earlier this season when the discussion turned to these Badgers. Things weren’t going well at the time and Gasser made it clear he believed something was missing, though he declined to elaborate at the time.

He agreed to revisit that topic earlier this week.

“What I thought was missing was that team chemistry, that fight for each other,” Gasser said. “When you play basketball at this level, it’s such a different level you can get to when you’re fighting for each other and for your coaches and playing with each other and for each other.

“That’s what our 2015 team had, we would do anything for each other. We loved hanging out non-stop, it wasn’t about any individuals. I didn’t want to mess up because I didn’t want to let my teammates down and I think that almost felt like it was missing (with this team), just that toughness, that togetherness.

“And then lastly just the confidence was missing. You’ve got juniors and seniors who have been in this program for a couple years and just didn’t feel like they were aggressive enough to take shots when they were open. That’s not ever going to make a good basketball team or a good player. But they’ve found it.”