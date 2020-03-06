Former Badgers players enjoy watching program make big turnaround from earlier in season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The group chats involving former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball players were filled with equal parts frustration and confusion at various points this season.
It was bad enough the program they loved was getting battered by one crisis after another. On the court, UW couldn’t seem to build any momentum and was being labeled as an underachiever.
Even loyal ex-Badgers such as Josh Gasser were starting to wonder whether the 2019-20 outfit would right the ship in time to salvage the season.
“The mood has definitely changed these last few weeks,” Gasser said. “I think all of us now are like, wow, very proud of how they’ve represented the program and how they’ve come together because that’s all you want.
“You want those guys to have as good of an experience as we had. Me personally, I feel like I had amazing experiences and a lot of that was because I was on great teams that got along so well. I think you can tell now that they’re in that same boat.”
Gasser was a fifth-year senior when UW won a Big Ten Conference championship during a magical 2014-15 campaign, a title run that was expected. Five years later, the No. 24 Badgers (20-10, 13-6 Big Ten) can complete an improbable championship journey with a victory over Indiana (19-11, 9-10) on Saturday at Assembly Hall.
A win would clinch at least a share of the title for UW, which is tied with Maryland and Michigan State for first place heading into the final weekend of the regular season. The Badgers could fall to the Hoosiers and still get a piece of the crown, but they would need both the Terrapins and Spartans to lose at home on Sunday.
UW was 6-6 in conference play following a 70-52 loss at Minnesota on Feb. 5. Since then, Greg Gard’s team has won seven consecutive games to erase a three-game deficit and put itself in position for the program’s first Big Ten title in five years.
“It’s been wild,” Gasser said. “This team has been through more than two decades worth of teams combined in terms of external stuff. You listen to the chatter and almost buy into it yourself even though I never wanted to waver from this group of guys and the coaching staff. I always had faith, but even I didn’t think this was possible, playing for a Big Ten title.”
Gasser and a few of his former teammates left Friday for a visit to see an old friend in Arizona, where they’ll cheer on the Badgers while watching the Indiana game with Frank Kaminsky, who is in his fifth NBA season and first with the Phoenix Suns.
Kaminsky said he’s watched 15-20 UW games this season. The word he used to describe his emotions while watching the Badgers come together since a slow start to the season: inspiring.
“If somebody, a month or month in a half ago, told you this team would win the Big Ten, you probably would have laughed in their face. And that’s no disrespect to anybody, that was just looking at the team and seeing where they stood,” Kaminsky said. “But that’s a credit to everybody rallying together, everybody having a common goal in mind, and going out there and playing hard and trying to win games. You can always change the perception of yourself and your team with wins, and that’s what they’ve done.”
Different path
Back when Gasser and Kaminsky were seniors on a team that ended a 36-4 season with a loss to Duke in the 2015 national title game, the Badgers entered Big Ten play as heavy favorites. UW had returned most of its rotation from a Final Four team and was expected to coast to its first conference title in seven years.
That’s exactly what happened. UW finished 16-2, two games clear of second-place Maryland, and went on to sweep the Big Ten tournament title as well with an overtime win over Michigan State.
There were no title expectations this season, at least from outside the program. The Badgers were picked to finish sixth in a preseason poll of media members from around the Big Ten, with nobody picking UW higher than fourth and 13 of the 28 pollsters predicting a finish of either seventh or eighth place.
“We were expected to win it, and that was a pressure in itself on us because we felt like we had to,” said Sam Dekker, who is playing professionally in Russia this season after spending four years in the NBA. “But this is a whole new pressure (because) they feel these groans from the fans and from Twitter: ‘Why aren’t you the teams from 2014 and 2015?’
You have free articles remaining.
“This isn’t the same team. That’s unfair for fans to say that because you had the Naismith Player of the Year (Kaminsky), you had six guys that played professionally somewhere. People have to move on, and these guys have done a great job of building their own identity and that’s what I love.”
Not only has every UW team since 2015 felt the burden of living up to the standard set by Kaminsky, Dekker and Co. during the back-to-back Final Four runs, this outfit has had to face adversity like no other.
It’s come in the form of tragedy after the crash involving the Howard Moore family. It’s come in the form of uncertainty as UW wondered whether junior forward Micah Potter, a transfer from Ohio State, might be eligible prior to the end of the first semester.
It’s come in the form of controversy, from sophomore wing Kobe King leaving the team in late January, to junior guard Brad Davison being suspended by the Big Ten for a game to strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland being forced to resign in early February for using a racial epithet in front of players a month earlier.
“They’ve been thrown so many hurdles to get over,” Dekker said. “The pressure has been building every day for these guys, in one way or another. Think of all these things that these guys have had to get through and answer questions about and the distractions. These are 18- to 21-year-old kids. You have to look back at the mental toughness these guys have shown and what they’ve gone through and be really proud of that.”
‘Really cool’
One name kept coming up during interviews with Dekker, Gasser and Kaminsky earlier this week:
Greg Gard, who was an associate head coach under Bo Ryan during the back-to-back Final Four appearances.
“If there’s anyone that was well-suited to bring a team through these type of things, it’s coach Gard because he’s so steady all the time,” Dekker said. “Off the court, too, he’s just like that. He kind of has his routine and he doesn’t get very flustered.”
A 63-48 victory over Northwestern was Gard’s 100th career win. What Dekker couldn’t help but notice during the postgame interview session was Gard deflected all the credit for that milestone, choosing instead to praise his staff and players.
“As a player, that’s what you like to hear from a coach because you respect your coach and how much time they put in, but you want to hear that from your coach that he’s proud of you and that he recognizes the work that they’re trying to put in,” Dekker said. “That was pretty cool for me to hear.
“I think coach Gard has done an amazing job of just handling this, not throwing people under the bus, not making excuses. He just kind of stays consistent and he believes in what he does, and look where it’s taken this team.”
Gasser, who has a job in the UW athletic department, was exchanging small talk with a reporter at the Kohl Center earlier this season when the discussion turned to these Badgers. Things weren’t going well at the time and Gasser made it clear he believed something was missing, though he declined to elaborate at the time.
He agreed to revisit that topic earlier this week.
“What I thought was missing was that team chemistry, that fight for each other,” Gasser said. “When you play basketball at this level, it’s such a different level you can get to when you’re fighting for each other and for your coaches and playing with each other and for each other.
“That’s what our 2015 team had, we would do anything for each other. We loved hanging out non-stop, it wasn’t about any individuals. I didn’t want to mess up because I didn’t want to let my teammates down and I think that almost felt like it was missing (with this team), just that toughness, that togetherness.
“And then lastly just the confidence was missing. You’ve got juniors and seniors who have been in this program for a couple years and just didn’t feel like they were aggressive enough to take shots when they were open. That’s not ever going to make a good basketball team or a good player. But they’ve found it.”
Just in time, too. The result, a late-season run to first place in the Big Ten, has former Badgers beaming all over the world.
While Gasser and Kaminsky will be watching together on Saturday in Arizona, Dekker will be tuning in from Russia. Night games are almost impossible for Dekker to watch because he’s nine hours ahead of the central time zone, but an early tipoff fits into his schedule perfectly.
“If they win the Big Ten, what a cool year,” Dekker said. “Just really cool.”