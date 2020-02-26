Former Badgers player Kobe King commits to Nebraska

It didn’t take Kobe King long to decide where he’s going to play next.
King, who left the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program last month, committed to Nebraska on Wednesday according to multiple reports.
That King is staying in the Big Ten Conference adds some spice to what was already a controversial move by the former La Crosse Central standout to leave the Badgers midway through his third season on campus.
King played his final game for UW on Jan. 24, a 70-51 loss at Purdue in which he was held scoreless. He averaged 12.6 points per game in conference play, which leads the team; and 10.0 overall, which is second only to junior forward Nate Reuvers.
Nebraska is 7-20 overall and 2-14 in the Big Ten in its first season under coach Fred Hoiberg, who replaced Tim Miles. Hoiberg is no stranger to using transfers to build his roster, a process he frequently used at Iowa State and now with the Cornhuskers.
Per NCAA transfer rules, King will have to sit out the 2020-21 season unless he’s granted a waiver. One argument he could make is UW forcing out strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland earlier this month for using a racial epithet in front of players in early January. King wasn’t among the players who heard Helland’s use of a word he later admitted was “repugnant,” but it’s likely the reason for Helland’s ouster could be used as a mitigating circumstance that could help King gain immediate eligibility next season.
UW, meanwhile, has adjusted to life without King. The Badgers (17-10, 10-6) are on a four-game winning streak heading into a game at Michigan (18-9, 9-7) on Thursday night. UW is 5-2 since King informed teammates and coaches a day after the game against Purdue that he was leaving the team.
Preview: Badgers vs. No. 19 Michigan
UW VS. NO. 19 MICHIGAN
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV: ESPN2, with Dan Shulman and Dan Dakich.
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas.
BADGERS (17-10, 10-6)
Coach: Greg Gard, 97-57 in his fifth season at UW.
Player to watch: Junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice (above) recorded a career-high nine assists in UW’s 79-71 victory over Rutgers on Sunday night. He’s averaging 5.5 assists over the past 11 games.
PROBABLE UW STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|2
|Aleem Ford
|6-8
|Jr.
|8.1
|1
|Brevin Pritzl
|6-3
|Sr.
|8.1
|35
|Nate Reuvers (above)
|6-11
|Jr.
|13.7
|0
|D'Mitrik Trice
|6-0
|Jr.
|9.7
|34
|Brad Davison
|6-4
|Jr.
|9.6
KEY BADGERS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|11
|Micah Potter (above)
|6-10
|Jr.
|9.5
|5
|Tyler Wahl
|6-7
|Fr.
|2.7
|12
|Trevor Anderson
|6-2
|Jr.
|1.8
YOU SHOULD KNOW
UW has lost four of its past five games against Michigan. … Brad Davison (above) had made 21 consecutive free throws before missing late in the win over Rutgers. He became the 43rd player in program history to score at least 1,000 career points. … UW is 10-0 this season when Brevin Pritzl scores in double figures. Only one of those games has come away from the Kohl Center.
WOLVERINES (18-9, 9-7)
Coach: Juwan Howard, 18-9 in his first season at Michigan.
Player to watch: Junior forward Isaiah Livers (above), who has missed 10 games this season due to injury, has reached double figures in all but one of the 17 games he’s played. Michigan is 13-4 with Livers in the lineup.
PROBABLE MICHIGAN STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|21
|Franz Wagner
|6-9
|Fr.
|10.9
|2
|Isaiah Livers
|6-7
|Jr.
|13.6
|15
|Jon Teske (above)
|7-1
|Sr.
|12.0
|3
|Zavier Simpson
|6-0
|Sr.
|12.3
|55
|Eli Brooks
|6-1
|Jr.
|11.0
KEY WOLVERINES RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|0
|David DeJulius (above)
|6-0
|So.
|7.1
|51
|Austin Davis
|6-10
|Sr.
|4.9
|23
|Brandon Johns
|6-8
|So.
|6.3
|11
|Colin Castleton
|6-11
|So.
|3.3
YOU SHOULD KNOW
Michigan has won five consecutive games and is 7-1 since a four-game losing streak in January. … Zavier Simpson (above) leads the Big Ten with 8.0 assists per game. … Jon Teske had 17 points and 12 rebounds in Michigan’s 61-52 victory over visiting UW last season. … Franz Wagner, the younger brother of former Michigan standout Moritz Wagner, scored a career-high 22 points in Michigan’s 71-63 win at Purdue on Saturday.