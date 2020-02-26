You are the owner of this article.
Former Badgers player Kobe King commits to Nebraska
breaking topical top story

Former Badgers player Kobe King commits to Nebraska

Kobe King photo
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Kobe King mug

King

It didn’t take Kobe King long to decide where he’s going to play next.

King, who left the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program last month, committed to Nebraska on Wednesday according to multiple reports.

That King is staying in the Big Ten Conference adds some spice to what was already a controversial move by the former La Crosse Central standout to leave the Badgers midway through his third season on campus.

King played his final game for UW on Jan. 24, a 70-51 loss at Purdue in which he was held scoreless. He averaged 12.6 points per game in conference play, which leads the team; and 10.0 overall, which is second only to junior forward Nate Reuvers.

Nebraska is 7-20 overall and 2-14 in the Big Ten in its first season under coach Fred Hoiberg, who replaced Tim Miles. Hoiberg is no stranger to using transfers to build his roster, a process he frequently used at Iowa State and now with the Cornhuskers.

Per NCAA transfer rules, King will have to sit out the 2020-21 season unless he’s granted a waiver. One argument he could make is UW forcing out strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland earlier this month for using a racial epithet in front of players in early January. King wasn’t among the players who heard Helland’s use of a word he later admitted was “repugnant,” but it’s likely the reason for Helland’s ouster could be used as a mitigating circumstance that could help King gain immediate eligibility next season.

UW, meanwhile, has adjusted to life without King. The Badgers (17-10, 10-6) are on a four-game winning streak heading into a game at Michigan (18-9, 9-7) on Thursday night. UW is 5-2 since King informed teammates and coaches a day after the game against Purdue that he was leaving the team.

Preview: Badgers vs. No. 19 Michigan

Bucky!

