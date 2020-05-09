Former Badgers men's basketball star Rashard Griffith keeps promise to mom, earns UW degree

“He had a long way to go,” Alvarez said. “He needed a lot of hours, a lot of time.”

Alvarez pledged to help, just as the school had done for Badgers legends Michael Finley and Ron Dayne, who earned their degrees after turning 40. Griffith did not have to take a financial hit; UW’s policy is to cover tuition, fees and books for any scholarship student-athlete wishing to return to knock out his or her degree.

“He saw this as something he needed to do,” Alvarez said. “To move forward. To do anything. If he wants to coach — whatever it is he wants to do — he will need that degree.”

Griffith loves working with youth and recalled the time a summer camper asked him: “Hey, Griff, what did you get your degree in?”

That plus a promise Griffith made to his mother, Elaine, prompted his return. Before dying in 2002, she drove a Chicago Transit Authority bus and often worked a second job.

And when it came to basketball decisions, she generally let Rashard make his own choices.

“My mom told me she didn’t care what school I went to, but I wasn’t going to Illinois,” he said. “She told me: ‘Illinois is off the table. Anywhere else in the world. Accomplish your goals and get your degree. That’s all I want.’”